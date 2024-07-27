6 Costco Grocery Items Where the Price Per Unit Is Cheaper

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Costco has a reputation for selling groceries at big discounts, especially when you buy in bulk. If you’re willing to invest in a Costco membership and you have the storage space for such large quantities, then you can save a lot of money versus buying the same products in smaller amounts.

GOBankingRates compared prices at Costco to those at Walmart, another budget-friendly shopping destination. Here are six grocery items where the price per unit is cheaper at Costco.

Honey Maid Graham Crackers

Price per unit: 14.4 oz, 4-count $7.99 at Costco ($2.00/ea) vs. $3.98 for one box at Walmart ($3.98 /ea)

Honey Maid Graham Crackers are a fun snack, but they’re also a key ingredient in s’mores, pies, and other desserts. At Costco, shoppers can get a 4-count package of 14.4 oz boxes for $7.99, which breaks down to just $2.00 per box. In contrast, Walmart offers a single 14.4 oz box for $3.98, nearly double the per-unit price of Costco.

For families who use graham crackers regularly, these savings add up quickly. And the long shelf life of graham crackers makes them a great candidate for stocking up on bulk buys. Go ahead and take advantage of Costco’s pricing without worrying about your crackers going bad before you can eat them.

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Snack

Price per unit: 0.5 oz, 40-count $15.99 at Costco ($0.40/ea) vs. $20.92 at Walmart ($0.52/ea)

Pirate’s Booty Aged White Cheddar Snack is a healthier alternative to traditional cheese puffs. Kids and adults like them. Costco is selling a box of 40 0.5 oz bags for just $15.99, or $0.40 per bag. Walmart’s price is $20.92 for the same 40-count box or $0.52 per bag.

If you regularly pack these snacks in school lunches then this is a great deal. Plus the individual packaging also helps maintain freshness. It’s easier to justify buying in bulk if you don’t have to worry about your snacks going stale before they can be consumed.

Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic

Price per unit: 8.5 oz pouch, 6-Count $14.99 at Costco ($2.50/ea) vs. $2.78 for one pouch at Walmart ($2.78/ea)

Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic gives you a quick and nutritious option for a convenient, healthy side dish. Costco sells a 6-count package of 8.5 oz pouches for $14.99, or $2.50 per pouch. At Walmart, a single 8.5 oz pouch is priced at $2.78.

At Costco, not only do you get each pouch for less versus buying six individual pouches, you also get the convenience of having those multiple pouches on hand whenever you need quick meal preparation.

Garofalo Organic Pasta

Price per unit: Variety Pack, 17.6 oz, 6-count $12.99 at Costco ($2.17/ea) vs. $26.99 at Walmart ($4.49/ea)

Pasta is a versatile and budget-friendly meal base. At Costco, you can get a variety pack of Garofalo Organic Pasta with six 17.6 oz packages for $12.99. That’s $2.17 per package. At Walmart, the same variety pack costs you $26.99, or $4.49 per package.

The variety pack includes three different pasta shapes. That gives you options for different recipes every night. Because of pasta’s long shelf life, buying in bulk at this rate means you’ll see significant savings over time if your household eats a lot of pasta.

Thai Kitchen Organic Coconut Milk

Price per unit: 13.66 fl oz, 6-count $12.99 at Costco ($2.17/ea) vs. $2.98 for one can at Walmart ($2.98/ea)

Costco is selling a package of six cans of Thai Kitchen Organic Coconut Milk for $12.99. That comes out to $2.17 per can. At Walmart, you can buy a single can of the same product for $2.98.

Coconut milk is a crucial ingredient in many Asian dishes, such as soups or curries. It’s also popular in vegan and dairy-free recipes. If you use a lot of coconut milk in your cooking, this is a fantastic deal.

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

Price per unit: Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 15-count $24.99 at Costco ($1.66/ea) vs. 12 pk. for $29.99 at Walmart ($2.50 /ea)

Lots of consumers are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional sodas. Prebiotic sodas like Poppi are a great option. At Costco, you can get a variety pack of 15 cans for $24.99. That’s just $1.66 per can. In comparison, Walmart sells a 12-pack of the same product for $29.99, or $2.50 per can.

At Costco, you get three more cans for $5.00 less. And a variety pack lets you try different flavors. The price difference is particularly good given that Poppi is a premium product. If you’re a health-conscious soda drinker who enjoys alternative sodas, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the savings.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Costco Grocery Items Where the Price Per Unit Is Cheaper