6 Cars You Should Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket in 2025

©Cadillac

If you’re ready for a new car, now is the time to buy. Certain manufacturers reportedly plan to raise their prices on some of their 2025 selections by as much as 23%. What you pay for a new vehicle looks like it will continue to rise in the near future, so to keep from emptying your bank account, you should look at the current 2024 models of the same vehicle.

Be Aware: 7 Classic Cars You’d Expect To Be Valuable That Are Worth Almost Nothing

Learn More: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2025

According to CarEdge, the following six cars are set for major price hikes in 2025. Take a look at what you can buy now, a 2024 model, for a fraction of what that same model will cost next year. Additionally, here are 25 freebies to ask for when buying a new car.

©Cadillac

Cadillac CT5

2025 price increase: 23%

Already targeting well-to-do customers, Caddy wants to up the ante, so they’re marketing to even more upscale buyers. Edmunds.com said the 2024 CT5 comes with the latest technology, including hands-free steering and the current safety features. By buying this version, you get a lot for your money.

For You: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Explore More: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

©Toyota

Toyota GR Supra

2025 price increase: 20%

Ready for a high-performing sports car with a manual transmission? The 2024 Supra houses a 382-horsepower turbocharged engine. According to Edmunds.com, this model behaves like a Porsche Cayman and sells for a much lower price. “Nimble and lively handling rewards experienced drivers. Only one other can enjoy the drive because it’s a two-seater.”

Find Out: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

MINI Cooper

2025 price increase: 12%

MINIs, once sought after by budget-conscious buyers, have now boosted the cost for their Cooper hardtop 23% over the past 5 years. Now’s the time to buy a 2024 before charges shoot up again. Per Car & Driver, you’ll pay less for a hardtop and more for a convertible.

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Equinox

2025 price increase: 11%

Chevy has chosen next year to target a more premium buyer for their entry into the compact SUV market by completely redesigning the Equinox. Car buyers looking for a fair price should consider the 2024, which is priced below most of Chevrolet’s competition. Per Kelley Blue Book, “the Equinox is powered by a 175-hp 4-cylinder engine matched with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front- wheel drive.”