6 Cars You Should Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket in 2025

If you’re ready for a new car, now is the time to buy. Certain manufacturers reportedly plan to raise their prices on some of their 2025 selections by as much as 23%. What you pay for a new vehicle looks like it will continue to rise in the near future, so to keep from emptying your bank account, you should look at the current 2024 models of the same vehicle.
According to CarEdge, the following six cars are set for major price hikes in 2025. Take a look at what you can buy now, a 2024 model, for a fraction of what that same model will cost next year. Additionally, here are 25 freebies to ask for when buying a new car.
Cadillac CT5
2025 price increase: 23%
Already targeting well-to-do customers, Caddy wants to up the ante, so they’re marketing to even more upscale buyers. Edmunds.com said the 2024 CT5 comes with the latest technology, including hands-free steering and the current safety features. By buying this version, you get a lot for your money.
Toyota GR Supra
2025 price increase: 20%
Ready for a high-performing sports car with a manual transmission? The 2024 Supra houses a 382-horsepower turbocharged engine. According to Edmunds.com, this model behaves like a Porsche Cayman and sells for a much lower price. “Nimble and lively handling rewards experienced drivers. Only one other can enjoy the drive because it’s a two-seater.”
MINI Cooper
2025 price increase: 12%
MINIs, once sought after by budget-conscious buyers, have now boosted the cost for their Cooper hardtop 23% over the past 5 years. Now’s the time to buy a 2024 before charges shoot up again. Per Car & Driver, you’ll pay less for a hardtop and more for a convertible.
Chevrolet Equinox
2025 price increase: 11%
Chevy has chosen next year to target a more premium buyer for their entry into the compact SUV market by completely redesigning the Equinox. Car buyers looking for a fair price should consider the 2024, which is priced below most of Chevrolet’s competition. Per Kelley Blue Book, “the Equinox is powered by a 175-hp 4-cylinder engine matched with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front- wheel drive.”
Infiniti QX80
2025 price increase: 11%
The cost of the Infiniti QX80 Luxe model will rise 20%. Toting your family, the sports team and other passengers around in the 2024 version makes better sense, economically, if you want a car from the luxury vehicle class. Per Kelley Blue Book, this full-size SUV comes “with a standard V8 engine and a commanding view of the road, the QX80 delivers the experience we love about full-size SUVs.”
Lincoln Aviator
2025 price increase: 10%
A midsize SUV, the 2024 Aviator comes with three rows of seating, although that third row is best suited for the children as not much legroom exists there, said Edmunds.com in a review. Still the cabin seats seven passengers comfortably. Punchy acceleration and a smooth ride make it ideal for hauling the family.
Photo disclaimer: Some imagery may not depict 2024-25 versions of the vehicles listed.
