6 Car Models You Should Stay Away From Buying in the Next 5 Years

Whether you’re buying a new car or a used model, you have to consider long-term costs. However, you also have to consider long-term relevancy.

With technology, safety standards, customer expectations and the auto industry itself evolving faster than ever before, some of today’s cars will look, feel and perform like relics in just five years or so. Manufacturers and dealers don’t advertise which vehicles in their lineups are on the fast track to obsolescence. In fact, they try to sell them as quickly as possible before the inevitable happens.

That means it’s your job to do the research and make sure you don’t drive home in a new car that will feel old before its time. Some of the following models are recently discontinued and can only be bought used. Others are still available brand new in the current model year.

All, however, are fading into history because of increased competition, outdated features, insufficient safety and driver-assist offerings, aging technology or some combination of them all. Steer clear of the following rides if you can.

Audi A3 e-tron

If you’re looking to save money on a high-end ride by buying a used vehicle with an alternative powertrain that increases fuel economy, the Audi A3 e-tron — produced from 2013 to 2020 — might be a tempting pick. After all, satisfied owners give it 4.9 stars on Kelley Blue Book (KBB), which says the most recent model can be yours for less than $34,000. It went the way of the dodo bird for a reason, though.

“While touted as a luxury plug-in hybrid, its resale value may not hold up due to rapid advancements in electric vehicle technology, making it less appealing over time,” said Cassie Fields, president of Autoleap.

Chevrolet Spark

KBB says the most recent model year of the Chevy Spark, discontinued in 2022, is a hair over $13,000, which makes it an alluring choice for buyers on a budget. The problem is that it was already stale while still in production.

“While initially budget-friendly, its limited features and outdated design may make it less desirable as newer, more advanced subcompact cars enter the market,” said Fields.

In describing the Spark, KBB writes, “A low price means a low level of equipment, like manual windows and door locks, modest engine power, and a manual transmission.”

Jeep Compass

With a sub-$26,000 starting MSRP, the Compass is the most affordable vehicle in the Jeep lineup — but there’s a reason for the low price.

“Despite its rugged appeal, the Compass has been plagued by reliability issues and stiff competition in the compact SUV segment, potentially leading to decreased value and quality over the next few years,” said Fields.

The site CoPilot agreed, writing, “The Jeep Compass doesn’t do too well in dependability.”

The publication cites frequent complaints about issues regarding its suspension, CVT transmission, wireless control module, and leaking water. Car and Driver, Edmunds and U.S. News and World Report all mention dependability in their lukewarm ratings of the vehicle.

Dodge Journey

Dodge discontinued the Journey — an affordable, family-friendly midsize crossover SUV — in 2020 after 12 model years. The company cited its transition to a performance brand, but industry professionals pointed to the vehicle’s aging platform and intense competition in the segment.

“Outdated and lacking in the safety features and technology that are now standard in its class, the Journey falls short in reliability,” said Stamatios Zotos, a professional mechanic and the owner of Corfu Car Rental.

Cars.com backed up that sentiment, writing, “Despite its easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen system and versatile cabin, there’s no denying that the Journey is aging — and aging hard. While its base price is certainly attractive, it’s important to not overlook the Journey’s mediocre reliability and lack of increasingly common active safety features like blind spot warning and automatic emergency braking.”

Nissan Z

The Nissan Z is a sleek, athletic and undeniably thrilling sports coupe with a powerful 400-horsepower, three-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and head-turning curves that have defined the model for generations. But too many generations have gone by without an update where it counts.

“Even though this is a relatively new model offered by Nissan, the running parts are borrowed from a 16-year-old model,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org. “If you want new, you should look for an engine that’s been updated or engineered within the past couple of years. A retro, sporty exterior doesn’t make up for outdated running parts.”

Luxury EVs in General

Luxury electric vehicles are packed with exciting technology, long-range batteries and the promise of driving the car of the future today. But you might be better off waiting until tomorrow to buy one.

“Steer clear of luxury EVs,” said Musson. “The entry-level EV market is where the movement is, but luxury EVs have been sitting on dealer lots for years in some cases. EVs depreciate faster than other vehicles, and a luxury car’s starting price results in an even more dramatic depreciation. The Cadillac Lyric, Mercedes EQS and BMW i7 are examples of luxury EVs to avoid because they depreciate quickly and are in extremely low demand.”

