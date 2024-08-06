6 Car Maintenance Tasks To Do Now Before Prices Rise for Fall

choochart choochaikupt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Summer is in its final act and that means fall is just around the corner. Much like spring cleaning at the top of the year, there are a lot of tasks car owners must take into consideration before the autumn months roll around. That’s largely in part to the fact that the price of many services for vehicles go up in the fall. In order to get the best deal, you should tune up your car now.

“Getting your car maintenance done when the mileage points are met per the service schedule can save you up to $1,200 per year,” said Lauren Fix, a sector analyst for automotive and trends with Car Coach Reports. “You can do some repairs yourself but if you have no clue what you are doing, […] find an ASE-certified mechanic or technician to do the work for you.”

Check Out: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Read Next: $10K or More in Debt? See If You Could Become Debt-Free (for Less Than You Owe)

“The higher demand for certain services as drivers prepare for colder weather, and the potential for supply chain disruptions, contribute to these seasonal price fluctuations,” added Emil Sultanov, a car buying expert at Long Term Car. “Scheduling maintenance early not only guarantees better service availability but also helps drivers budget more effectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sultanov provided estimates for the cost of each maintenance item, as well as how much more expensive it may be if you wait until fall, outlined below. Here are six car maintenance jobs to do before prices rise.

Nes / Getty Images

Tire Inspection and Rotation

Average cost: Typically ranges from $20 to $50 for rotation

Fall price difference: Prices can increase by 10%-20% due to higher demand as drivers prepare for winter conditions

When it comes to your car, tires are one of the most important maintenance items to keep up on. With fall coming up, you’ll want to check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, rotate all four of them to get even wear and inspect them closely for any damage.

The weather starts to get cooler in autumn, leading to slick roads with added moisture on them, meaning you’ll need your tires working at their best. This also means that demand for tire service goes up, as does the cost. Getting a head start on tire maintenance at the end of summer saves you some green in the fall months ahead.

Story continues

Expert Advice: Mechanics: Don’t Buy These 6 SUVs That Cost the Most Money Over Time

See More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High-Mileage Adventures

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brake Inspection

Average cost: Inspection is usually free, but replacing brake pads costs around $150-$300 per axle

Fall price difference: Prices can increase by 5%-15% as more drivers service their brakes in anticipation of harsher driving conditions

Another essential part of your car to keep in tip-top running order are your brakes. It’s not just the actual brakes themselves, but the rotors, pads and fluid levels that keep the whole system running smoothly.

Not only will you find that prices are higher in the fall and especially winter months for brake service, but that more customers wait until those seasons to address braking problems. This means not only will you have a higher bill to pay, but potentially longer wait times for your car to be fixed.

For You: Car Experts Recommend These 9 Used German Cars for Maximum Reliability and Longevity

kckate16 / Shutterstock.com

Battery Check

Average cost: Battery testing is often free, but replacement costs between $75 and $200

Fall price difference: Prices may rise by 5%-10% due to higher demand and potential supply chain issues

An easy check you can most likely do yourself or have done for very little money at the end of summer: test your battery. Does it have a charge? Does the terminal need cleaning? Is it on its last legs and potentially needs replacing?

Do it while the weather is warm. The cold puts a strain on batteries, draining them even faster than normal. You do not want to be out in freezing temperatures on the side of the road because your battery died.

DuxX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fluid Top-Up and Replacement

Average cost: Oil changes usually cost $30-$70; coolant flush around $100-$150

Fall price difference: Service prices may increase by 5%-10%

Fluid checks, flushes and replacements are another simple and fairly cheap set of fix-it jobs…that is, if you do it before fall. All you have to do is make sure your essential fluids — brake fluid, windshield washer fluid, coolant and oil — are full and clean. Should they happen to be dirty or low, you can have a mechanic flush the old fluids and replace with new or top off the levels if they are a little low.

These fluids are like the life-blood of your car, crucial to the performance of the engine and stopping cold weather related problems before they start. Waiting until it’s chilly will only add to the amount you’ll have to pay for fluid maintenance, so take care of it while it is still hot out.

Koonsiri Boonnak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

HVAC System Check

Average cost: Basic inspection costs around $50-$100

Fall price difference: Prices can rise by 10%-15% due to higher service demand

You’ve probably been using your car’s air conditioning a lot this summer, but have you checked if the heat is also working? What about if the ventilation is allowing the right flow of air?

Better to do it now than to wait until fall and winter set in and you are frozen in the driver’s seat. Those who do not will find long lines at their local mechanics and high prices as a cold comfort toward the end of the year.

Denis Torkhov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wiper Blade Replacement

Average cost: New wiper blades cost around $20-$50

Fall price difference: Prices typically remain stable but may see slight increases

You will know when your wiper blades have kicked the bucket because it is easy to see. However, because the sun is out and you are most likely not using your wipers as often, you might think you can wait on fixing them. But by the time leaves, rain and snow start falling it will be too late.

Autumn is known for a change in weather, meaning you’ll need clear visibility to stay safe on the road. Ask your local mechanic to take care of it today or do it yourself to save a few extra bucks.

“Neglected car repairs can leave you on the side of the road,” cautioned Fix. “Being proactive will save you money. [Waiting] almost always means much higher costs down the line in the form of more extensive repairs or lost resale value if you blow it off.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Car Maintenance Tasks To Do Now Before Prices Rise for Fall