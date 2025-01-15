6 Budgeting Tips to Implement in 2025 to Further Build Your Savings

PhanuwatNandee / Getty Images

If you’re not planning your budget for 2025, you’re essentially planning for financial stress by the end of 2026.

“There’s no room for guessing when it comes to money management,” said Andrew Gosselin, CPA, personal finance expert and senior contributor at Coupon Mister.

“It’s about setting up systems that work for you and sticking to them, even when it’s not easy.”

Below are experts’ top budgeting tips to implement in 2025 to further build your savings.

Start With Clear Goals

According to Shirley Mueller, finance expert and founder of VA Loans Texas, one of the most effective ways to stick to a budget in 2025 is to set specific and meaningful financial goals upfront.

“Whether you’re aiming to build an emergency fund, save for a down payment, or pay off debt, having a clear purpose for your savings will keep you motivated and disciplined.”

She went on, saying, “From my experience, breaking big goals into smaller milestones like saving $500 a month instead of $6,000 a year, makes the process feel more manageable.”

Mueller also recommended using tools like a budgeting app or a simple spreadsheet to track progress and celebrate small wins along the way to stay engaged.

Participate In Savings Challenges

One approach Gosselin said can kickstart savings is participating in savings challenges.

A no-spend challenge, for example, is surprisingly effective,” he explained.

“Spend only on essentials for a set period — groceries, bills, maybe gas for the car. It’s not about deprivation; it’s about breaking habits and noticing where your money tends to slip through the cracks. You might find that skipping a few takeout meals or delaying a small purchase adds up faster than you thought.”

Meal Plan

Meal planning is another practical way to save without feeling like you’re cutting corners, said Gosselin.

“When you plan your meals and write a grocery list before heading to the store, you’re less likely to toss random things into the cart.”

It also means fewer trips back because you forgot something and less food going bad in the fridge because you bought more than you needed.

“I’ve had clients tell me they didn’t realize how much their grocery bills were padded by impulse buys until they started planning.”

Audit Your Subscriptions

Take a hard look at your subscriptions.

“These are the quiet budget leaks that don’t scream for attention but can drain your account over time,” said Gosselin. “Streaming services, fitness memberships, apps–you’d be surprised how many of these add up.”

