The 6 Best Store Credit Cards Worth a Spot in Your Wallet

Paying for purchases with a store credit card can offer rewards and additional discounts at retailers where you regularly shop. Many retailers offer a store credit card, but not all of them are worth having.

A store credit card offers exclusive rewards and discounts for a specific store. Almost all major retailers have store credit cards, including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Kohl’s, The Home Depot and Walmart.

Store-branded cards that don’t have a Mastercard, Visa, American Express or Discover symbol are examples of closed-loop credit cards. Closed-loop cards are only accepted at the retailer that issued them, such as Lowe’s or Target.

Open-loop cards are co-branded with the store’s name and a major credit card network. You can use them at the store and everywhere Mastercard, Visa, American Express or Discover credit cards are accepted. The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard and Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card are open-loop options.

Closed-loop cards focus on discounts and special access events for a particular store. Open-loop cards, however, can provide perks like zero- or low-interest balance transfers, insurance, extended warranty and travel rewards.

The cards that made GOBankingRates’ list of the best store credit cards represent the cream of the crop, and all have benefits that warrant a closer look. Use this guide to help you discover the best store credit cards available now, as well as what store credit cards are easy to get.

If you already have a store credit card, here are six signs you may have the wrong ones.

Best Overall: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

APR: Depending on credit score, 18.99% to 26.99% variable

Annual Fee: None

Benefits

Open-loop card can be used anywhere Visa is accepted

$50 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval

3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership

2% back at restaurants and gas stations

1% back on all other purchases

10% or more back on select products at Amazon.com

Travel rewards credit card perks like no foreign transaction fees, travel and emergency assistance, lost luggage reimbursement, baggage delay insurance, and travel accident insurance

Exclusive benefits at Visa Signature Luxury hotels

No annual fee

Drawbacks

An annual $139 Amazon Prime membership is required

Why Shoppers Like This Card

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card is the ideal combination of store credit card and travel rewards card. Besides earning savings at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, you’ll have access to traveler perks that cover mishaps like lost or delayed luggage and travel emergencies. Plus, you get exclusive benefits at Visa Signature Luxury hotels. And you won’t have to worry about where you use the card — no foreign transaction fee means you can shop anywhere Visa is accepted, without any currency exchange penalties.

Manage your card through the Chase online portal or Chase mobile app, where you can make payments, add users and set up email or text alerts on account activity.

Best for Everyday Items: Target RedCard

APR: 29.95% variable

Annual Fee: None

Benefits

5% discount on all eligible Target and Target.com purchases

Free two-day shipping for hundreds of thousands of items found on Target.com

30 extra days for returns for most Target and Target.com purchases

Can pay with Target Wallet on your smartphone for faster store checkout

Exclusive Target RedCard coupons through the Circle feature of the Target app

Drawbacks

Can only be used at Target and Target.com

Why Shoppers Like This Card

Target’s RedCard is the perfect card for shoppers who get their essentials at the store because it rewards you for purchases you were already going to make. You can even get 5% savings at Target Starbucks locations. The web portal and smartphone app make it simple to manage and pay for your card.

Best for Clothes: Gap Good Rewards Mastercard

APR: 34.99% variable

Annual Fee: None

Benefits

Can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted

Receive 20% off your first purchase upon approval after completing an eligible purchase

Other opportunities throughout the year to earn more loyalty benefits

Can earn points at Gap brand stores such as Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap and Old Navy

Five points for every $1 spent in-store or online at the Gap brands family of stores; 100 points equals $1 in rewards

One point per dollar spent elsewhere

Special bonus points shopping days

Can redeem points for credit to use at Gap, Gap Factory and Gap brand stores

First purchase discount

Free three to five-day shipping on orders of at least $50

Special gift on your birthday

Drawbacks

Great for discounts but not for redeeming rewards — one point is worth only one cent

Points expire if no points are earned or redeemed for 12 months

Very high APR

Why Shoppers Like This Card

If you have a family, or just really enjoy clothes shopping, The Gap Mastercard gives you frequent rewards when you shop their brands. This can make it easy to outfit the whole family on rewards alone.

Best for Home Improvement: Lowe’s Advantage Card

APR: 31.99%

Annual Fee: None

Benefits

5% off every Lowe’s eligible purchase, order or six months special financing with a $299 minimum purchase

20% discount on first in-store purchase through Jan. 31, 2025

Special financing of 12 months on appliances, installed heating, air conditioning and ventilation

Exclusive cardholder events

Drawbacks

Closed-loop card can only be used at Lowe’s

Different financing terms per product can be confusing

Deferred interest accrues if the promotional balance isn’t paid in full in time

High standard APR

Why Shoppers Like This Card

Lowe’s is more than a huge hardware store — you can also pick up home furnishings, décor, appliances, and garden supplies. Buying with the Lowe’s Advantage Card gives you options. Finance your larger purchases with zero or low interest and receive 5% back on all your purchases and orders. Manage your card through the card website and set up email or text alerts on account activity.

Best for Discounts: Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi®

APR: 20.49% variable

Annual Fee: None

Benefits

Can be used anywhere Visa is accepted

4% rewards rate on eligible gas purchases and EV charging for the first $7,000 per year and then 1% thereafter

3% reward on eligible travel and restaurants

2% back on all Costco and Costco.com purchases

1% back on all other purchases

No foreign transaction fees

Bonus reward categories

Can use the card as a Costco membership ID

Damage and theft purchase protection included

Drawbacks

Requires a Costco membership of $60 a year or more

Cash-back rewards are paid once a year at the end of the February billing cycle, and must be redeemed at Costco

Why Shoppers Like This Card

Costco is a wholesale club for shoppers who love volume and big discounts. Every time you purchase something or get gas, you’re earning rewards you can later redeem at Costco. Customers say the app for the card is easy to set up, and customer service is very helpful.

Best for Kitchen and Home Décor Shopping: West Elm Key Rewards Credit Card

APR: 30.24% variable

Annual Fee: None

Benefits

10% back for your first 30 days then 5% after that period at West Elm, Pottery Barn and other Williams Sonoma brands

Zero-interest promo financing for 12 months

$25 birthday reward annually

4% in rewards at grocery stores and restaurants — excluding fast food

1% in rewards on all other purchases

Free standard shipping on Williams Sonoma purchases within the 48 contiguous states

Drawbacks

High APR

Why Shoppers Like This Card

For fans of West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and their sister companies, the West Elm Credit Card essentially offers free benefits for shopping they would already be doing. Between a generous award rate and free anniversary bonuses, the card is a no-brainer for fans of these brands.

Are Store Credit Cards Worth It?

Getting a store credit card can be a good idea. If you are a loyal customer of a retailer, you can grab some serious discounts and bonuses by getting approved for a store card. And while store cards are not always the best value, they can help build or rebuild your credit.

Many store cards, including Amazon cards, have an instant approval process. However, cards that offer the best rates often require a FICO credit score of 670 or higher.

Even if you have marginal scores, there are store credit cards for fair credit. Store credit cards for no credit history and store credit cards for bad credit are also available. A card that is easier to qualify for, however, may have higher interest rates and a lower credit limit.

What To Consider When Choosing a Store Credit Card

When deciding on a store credit card, see if it offers the following features:

What To Look For in a Store Credit Card

Exclusive cardholder benefits like special promotions, free shipping, discounts, or an extended return policy

No annual fee and competitive interest rates, so costs don’t offset any loyalty rewards earned

Easy online access and a user-friendly mobile app

Can Store Credit Cards Hurt Your Score?

Store credit cards can affect your credit score if you don’t manage your accounts wisely. For example, your credit scores can suffer if your credit utilization is too high or you open and close too many accounts. Here are some important things to watch out for when using a store credit card.

Avoid Overspending

It’s not worth it to overspend or carry a balance simply to earn more rewards or perks. Pay off the balance in full each month to avoid interest charges that might offset any earned rewards.

Make Timely Payments and Avoid Carrying a Balance

Always make your payments on time — not doing so could cost you expensive late fees and affect your credit.

Understand the Difference Between Deferred and 0% Interest

Deferred interest is not the same as 0% interest. If you’re offered 0% interest, no interest will be added to your balance during the promotional period. Deferred interest means that if you pay off the balance by the end of the promotional period, you won’t owe any interest. Otherwise, interest charges will begin accruing.

Avoid Maxing Out Low-Limit Credit Cards

Store credit cards often come with low credit limits that can be maxed out in a single trip. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, you should keep your use of credit at no more than 30% of your total credit limit to avoid a hit to your credit score. So, if you have a card with a $500 limit, don’t spend more than $150 before paying off the balance.

Store Credit Cards Offer Exclusive Discounts and Rewards at Your Favorite Retailers

Don’t leave money on the table when you shop at your favorite retailers. Having a store credit card can give you exclusive access to discounts and perks you might not get if you simply pay cash.

Before you sign up for a card, however, make a store credit card comparison to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Additionally, spend responsibly and pay your card balance off in full each month to avoid the cost of high interest rates.

Brooke Barley contributed to the reporting for this article.

