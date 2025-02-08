6 Benefits To Filing Taxes Early for Retirees

Peopleimages / iStock.com

Filing taxes isn’t most people’s idea of fun, but it’s usually better to file early. After all, filing late can lead to some hefty penalties. The failure-to-file penalty is 5% of the taxes owed per month the payment is late (25% maximum). The failure-to-pay penalty is up to 25% of the unpaid taxes.

Even retirees should still file a tax return since many types of income are taxable at the federal — and in some cases — state level. And while it’s possible to request an extension, as the IRS predicts 19 million taxpayers will do this year, it’s generally best to get it out of the way.

If you need further convincing, here are the top benefits of filing taxes early as a retiree.

It’s a Safeguard Against Identity Theft and Fraud

Anyone can be the target of fraud or identity theft, with many bad actors specifically going after retirees. Unfortunately, this may become even more prevalent of an issue going forward due in no small part to the National Public Data breach that occurred in 2024.

“In the summer of 2024, the National Public Data (NPD) breach exposed 272 million taxpayer identification numbers (TINs) and 2.9 billion records, including Social Security numbers. It was one of the largest data breaches in history,” said Kevin Knull, CFP and president at TaxStatus.

“One of the most severe consequences of identity theft in the aftermath of the NPD breach is the increased probability of fraudulent tax returns,” Knull continued. “Criminals can use stolen TINs to file fake and fraudulent returns, often claiming large refunds long before the legitimate taxpayer files and is aware of an issue.”

Filing early can help protect you in the face of tax-related fraud and identity theft.

“With this level of threat, the earlier a legitimate return is filed, the less opportunity there is for criminals to submit a fraudulent one in its place,” said Knull. “It has never been more vital for taxpayers to file taxes as early as possible this year.”

It Avoids the Tax Rush

Waiting to file also means having to deal with plenty of people with the same idea. If you want to avoid the tax rush, and the headache that often entails, file early.

“One of the things I would say about filing taxes earlier is avoiding the madness of the tax rush,” said John Adams, CPA and fractional CFO expert at Bridgewater Tax and Financial Consulting. “It is easier for a paid preparer to focus on your taxes earlier in the tax season rather than the rush.”

