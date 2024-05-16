6 Appliance Brands Proven to Save More Money on Monthly Bills

StefaNikolic / iStock.com

As the summer temperatures rise, so do our electric bills. With more customers running the AC frequently, the demand for electricity surges, leading to higher costs. While we can’t control the electricity companies’ price-gouging rates, we can control our energy consumption and end dreaded expensive bills. We can significantly reduce our electricity bills by switching to energy-efficient appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and refrigerators.

If you’re considering upgrading this season, here’s what is recommended to buy from ENERGY STAR, a government-backed program that helps consumers save energy. The following appliances consume less electricity than standard models and save you money.

1. Samsung Energy Efficient Side-By-Side Refrigerator

According to ENERGY STAR, when looking for an energy-efficient refrigerator, ” the larger the refrigerator, the greater the energy consumption.” The site also recommends buying a fridge with a top freezer because the design tends “to use the least energy (versus bottom freezers or side-by-sides)” and buying one with fewer doors. Fewer doors reduce air leakage.

The site revealed that the Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Large Capacity Energy Efficient Side-By-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel is the most efficient for 2024. “This refrigerator uses 546 kw/year, a 25% reduction in energy consumption compared to similar models,” per Samsung.

2. GE Profile Stainless-Steel Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Price: $3,098.00

Another option to consider is the GE Profile Stainless-Steel Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Bob Villa reported, “According to estimates, this Energy Star appliance costs just $87 per year to operate, a yearly savings of nearly $20 compared to some other refrigerator models.”

3. Bosch Tall Tub Dishwasher

Price: $999.00

When used with an electric water heater, the Bosch 300 Series 24 in. Stainless Steel Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub and 3rd Rack, 46 dBA will only cost you an average of $38 a year, per the appliance’s energy sheet. Besides the affordability and efficiency, the dishwasher offers a sanitized option to eliminate bacteria and provides a top rack to hold utensils, lids, and other small items.

4. Miele Energy Star Certified Built-In Top Control Dishwasher

Price: 2,099.00

According to ENERGY STAR, “A standard-sized ENERGY STAR certified dishwasher costs about $55 per year to run and can save you about 3,850 gallons of water over its lifetime.”

Per the program, a highly recommended dishwasher that will save energy and money is the Miele G5000 Series 18 Inch Wide 16 Place Setting Energy Star Certified Built-In Top Control Dishwasher with LED Lighting and QuickIntenseWash, per ENERGY STAR. The appliance retains heat better than plastic, boosting the dry cycle’s energy efficiency.

5. LG TurboWash High Efficiency Stackable Steam Cycle Smart Front-Load Washer

Price: $1,449.00

Investing in a certified ENERGY STAR washer can save you approximately $590 over the product’s lifetime, like the LG TurboWash 360 5-cu ft High Efficiency Stackable Steam Cycle Smart Front-Load Washer (Black Steel). It has a sleek look and cool features, such as powerful jets that clean a load in 30 minutes and AI technology.

6. Electrolux Front Load Stackable Electric Dryer

Price: $998.00

The 8 cu. ft. vented Front Load Stackable Electric Dryer in Titanium with LuxCare Dry and Perfect Steam by Electrolux is ENERGY STAR certified and has a ton of great features, such as a balanced dry that keeps clothes cooler, 15-minute fast dry, and an advanced moisture system to prevent clothes from over or under dying.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Appliance Brands Proven to Save More Money on Monthly Bills