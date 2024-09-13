6 2025 Luxury Cars That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

©Cadillac

If you’re going to buy luxury, you want it to last. That’s true when it comes to purchasing a new car.

As we head into the final part of 2024, you may be searching through the 2025 luxury car options for a new ride. Perhaps you want to go top luxury for your next car, or maybe you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option.

Here’s a look at six 2025 luxury cars that’ll probably last longer than you think and are worth the money.

Genesis / Genesis

2025 Genesis G90

The 2025 Genesis G90 ranks well among full-size luxury cars. In fact, it’s among the top ones ranked by Car and Driver. The G90 starts at $90,950.

According to Car and Driver, “The G90 aims for value while matching its rivals’ opulent cabins and smooth driving experiences.”

To determine the rankings, Car and Driver looked at about 200 data points for full-size luxury cars, including acceleration, handling, comfort, fuel efficiency and value.

daniel kraus / BMW

2025 BMW 7-Series

It’s likely you’re looking at options from BMW while shopping for a luxury car. If so, Car and Driver listed the 2025 BMW 7-Series among the best. It starts at $97,575.

Per Car and Driver, “BMW’s flagship sedan brings the sauce with strong performance and new technology features for 2025, enhanced by superb cabin amenities and quiet comfort.”

ENES KUCEVIC / BMW

2025 BMW M3

Perhaps you’re looking for a quality luxury midsize sedan for 2025. The 2025 BMW M3 may fit the bill. It has a starting price of $77,175.

The editors at Kelley Blue Book, who put the M3 among the best luxury midsize cars for 2025, noted, “The 2025 BMW M3 has its own special mix of sportiness and luxury, making it one of the most remarkable compact sedans.”

©Lexus USA Newsroom

2025 Lexus ES

You may want your next ride to have a “classy calmness.” If so, that’s what the editors at Kelley Blue Book said you’ll find with the 2025 Lexus ES. It ranked among the top luxury midsize cars for 2025 and has a starting price of $43,190.

Lexus is known for producing cars that are well-built and reliable. The ES is a best-seller for Lexus, and the 2025 version may follow that trend.

©Acura

2025 Acura TLX

Acura offers another luxury car for 2025 that may last longer than you think and offer a great value for the money. The 2025 Acura TLX has a starting price of $46,595.

It landed on the list of best luxury midsize cars for 2025 from Kelley Blue Book, as well. “The 2025 Acura TLX is a premium compact sport sedan with the goods and the guts to compete with anything in its class,” according to Kelley Blue Book.

©Cadillac

2025 Cadillac CT5

You might want to give the Cadillac CT5 another look. This midsize luxury sedan is revamped this year and has a starting price of $47,595.

You may appreciate the boost in tech and safety features, along with the overall solid ride. Owners of the CT5 have given it great reviews and said they’d buy again.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.

