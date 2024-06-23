With a 59% stake, Alpha IVF Group Berhad (KLSE:ALPHA) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Alpha IVF Group Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 53% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Alpha IVF Group Berhad (KLSE:ALPHA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 59% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Alpha IVF Group Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Alpha IVF Group Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha IVF Group Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Alpha IVF Group Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Alpha IVF Group Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 44% stake, CEO Soon Lee is the largest shareholder. With 9.2% and 8.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, ACE Specialists Sdn Bhd and Peng Ng are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Peng Ng is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alpha IVF Group Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Alpha IVF Group Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a RM898m stake in this RM1.5b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Alpha IVF Group Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.2%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alpha IVF Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Alpha IVF Group Berhad you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

