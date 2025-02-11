With 58% ownership of the shares, M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in M.P. Evans Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of M.P. Evans Group.

AIM:MPE Ownership Breakdown February 11th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About M.P. Evans Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in M.P. Evans Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see M.P. Evans Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AIM:MPE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2025

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in M.P. Evans Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad with 24% of shares outstanding. Nokia Pension Foundation is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and James Sharp & Co., Asset Management Arm holds about 9.3% of the company stock.

