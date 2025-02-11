With 58% ownership of the shares, M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Institutions' substantial holdings in M.P. Evans Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price
-
51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders
-
Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company
A look at the shareholders of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of M.P. Evans Group.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About M.P. Evans Group?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in M.P. Evans Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see M.P. Evans Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in M.P. Evans Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad with 24% of shares outstanding. Nokia Pension Foundation is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and James Sharp & Co., Asset Management Arm holds about 9.3% of the company stock.
To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of M.P. Evans Group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in M.P. Evans Group PLC. In their own names, insiders own UK£25m worth of stock in the UK£557m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in M.P. Evans Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 25% of the M.P. Evans Group shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.
