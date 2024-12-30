With 57% institutional ownership, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a favorite amongst the big guns

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, InMode's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions
-
46% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders
-
Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock
Every investor in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of InMode, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About InMode?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
InMode already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at InMode's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in InMode. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 7.7% of shares outstanding. Michael Kreindel is the second largest shareholder owning 3.7% of common stock, and Robert Mulholland holds about 3.5% of the company stock. Michael Kreindel, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Technology Officer. In addition, we found that Moshe Mizrahy, the CEO has 2.4% of the shares allocated to their name.
A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of InMode
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
We can see that insiders own shares in InMode Ltd.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$140m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over InMode. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
