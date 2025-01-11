With 56% ownership, Celtic plc (LON:CCP) insiders have a lot at stake

In This Article:
Celtic's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion
53% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders
If you want to know who really controls Celtic plc (LON:CCP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Celtic regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Celtic.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Celtic?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Celtic already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Celtic's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Celtic. Our data shows that Dermot Desmond is the largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. With 18% and 11% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lindsell Train Limited and Christopher Trainer are the second and third largest shareholders.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Celtic
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Celtic plc. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of UK£156m, that means they have UK£87m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Celtic. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Celtic (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.
Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
