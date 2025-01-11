With 56% ownership, Celtic plc (LON:CCP) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Celtic plc (LON:CCP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Celtic regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Celtic.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Celtic?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Celtic already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Celtic's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Celtic. Our data shows that Dermot Desmond is the largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. With 18% and 11% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lindsell Train Limited and Christopher Trainer are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Celtic

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

