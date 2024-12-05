With 56% ownership, Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Amadeus FiRe's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 21 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 56% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Amadeus FiRe.

XTRA:AAD Ownership Breakdown December 5th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amadeus FiRe?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Amadeus FiRe does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Amadeus FiRe, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:AAD Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Amadeus FiRe. The company's largest shareholder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with ownership of 5.6%. EQS Group AG is the second largest shareholder owning 5.3% of common stock, and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 21 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

