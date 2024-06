54 Places Where Homes Will Become More Valuable in 2024

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six months into the 2024 calendar year, those interested in purchasing real estate may be getting strategic about buying a home. Ideally, this purchase should be made in a city where they can build wealth and where the overall home value may quickly become more valuable than its initial listing price.

To find the places where homes will become more valuable, GOBankingRates looked at the 250 largest U.S. metros and found that 54 had at least a 1% projected year-over-year growth in home value. Out of all the states, seven of these cities are found in North Carolina and six are in Tennessee.

Ranked in order from smallest to largest April 2025 projected home value, keep reading to see where homes will become more valuable in 2024.

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Youngstown, Ohio

April 2024 home value: $153,818

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.30%

July 2024 projected home value: $155,818

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $155,356

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saginaw, Michigan

April 2024 home value: $158,671

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.70%

July 2024 projected home value: $159,782

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.40%

April 2025 projected home value: $160,893

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Macon, Georgia

April 2024 home value: $184,479

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $186,323

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $186,508

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brownsville, Texas

April 2024 home value: $187,726

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $189,979

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.30%

April 2025 projected home value: $190,166

McAllen, Texas

April 2024 home value: $187,321

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $189,007

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $191,254

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rockford, Illinois

April 2024 home value: $190,074

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.80%

July 2024 projected home value: $193,495

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.60%

April 2025 projected home value: $193,115

Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons

Jackson, Tennessee

April 2024 home value: $194,990

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.50%

July 2024 projected home value: $197,914

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.60%

April 2025 projected home value: $198,109

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Topeka, Kansas

April 2024 home value: $201,553

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.50%

July 2024 projected home value: $204,576

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.50%

April 2025 projected home value: $204,576

Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Muskegon, Michigan

April 2024 home value: $227,877

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $229,244

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $230,156

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Syracuse, New York

April 2024 home value: $224,640

Three-month projected growth in home value: 2.50%

July 2024 projected home value: $230,256

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.80%

April 2025 projected home value: $230,929

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingsport, Tennessee

April 2024 home value: $230,025

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $232,325

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.30%

April 2025 projected home value: $233,015

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

April 2024 home value: $240,873

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.30%

July 2024 projected home value: $244,004

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.50%

April 2025 projected home value: $244,486

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fayetteville, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $244,707

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $247,154

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.90%

April 2025 projected home value: $249,357

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rochester, New York

April 2024 home value: $248,253

Three-month projected growth in home value: 2.70%

July 2024 projected home value: $254,956

YoY projected growth in home value: 3.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $255,949

Jeff Yount / iStock.com

Hickory, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $252,594

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $254,867

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $257,646

JTGrafix / iStock.com

Springfield, Missouri

April 2024 home value: $255,188

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $256,719

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $257,740

benedek / Getty Images

Buffalo, New York

April 2024 home value: $257,593

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $261,715

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.40%

April 2025 projected home value: $261,200

Qsthomson / Wikimedia Commons

Lafayette, Indiana

April 2024 home value: $262,864

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $266,018

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $265,493

Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

Johnson City, Tennessee

April 2024 home value: $262,307

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $265,455

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $267,816

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spartanburg, South Carolina

April 2024 home value: $265,553

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $267,146

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $268,208

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Winston, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $269,870

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $272,568

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.20%

April 2025 projected home value: $273,108

Anya Douglas / Shutterstock.com

Jacksonville, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $273,768

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $275,410

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $276,779

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clarksville, Tennessee

April 2024 home value: $272,808

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $275,536

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.80%

April 2025 projected home value: $277,718

MattGush / iStock.com

Yuma, Arizona

April 2024 home value: $279,362

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.50%

July 2024 projected home value: $280,759

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.60%

April 2025 projected home value: $283,832

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ocala, Florida

April 2024 home value: $282,145

Three-month projected growth in home value: -0.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $281,580

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.60% A

April 2025 projected home value: $286,659

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chattanooga, Tennessee

April 2024 home value: $302,283

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $305,003

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $305,608

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Pensacola, Florida

April 2024 home value: $302,520

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.50%

July 2024 projected home value: $304,033

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.20%

April 2025 projected home value: $306,150

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Green Bay, Wisconsin

April 2024 home value: $309,585

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.40%

July 2024 projected home value: $313,919

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $312,681

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Savannah, Georgia

April 2024 home value: $337,650

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.50%

July 2024 projected home value: $339,339

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.40%

April 2025 projected home value: $342,378

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

April 2024 home value: $338,189

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $341,233

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.50%

April 2025 projected home value: $343,262

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Fayetteville, Alabama

April 2024 home value: $338,758

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $341,807

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $345,533

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knoxville, Tennessee

April 2024 home value: $343,925

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $348,052

YoY projected growth in home value: 3.70%

April 2025 projected home value: $356,650

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Athens, Georgia

April 2024 home value: $355,372

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.10%

July 2024 projected home value: $359,281

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $362,835

dszc / Getty Images

Tucson, Arizona

April 2024 home value: $360,463

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $363,707

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $364,428

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

April 2024 home value: $363,969

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.30%

July 2024 projected home value: $365,061

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $367,609

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Atlantic City, New Jersey

April 2024 home value: $377,369

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $381,898

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.60%

April 2025 projected home value: $387,181

Jeffrey_Hynds / Shutterstock.com

Norwich, Connecticut

April 2024 home value: $387,198

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $391,070

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $391,070

PaulDaniel5010 / Shutterstock.com

Gainesville, Georgia

April 2024 home value: $385,070

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $388,921

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $392,771

aimintang / Getty Images

New Haven, Connecticut

April 2024 home value: $387,890

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $391,381

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.30%

April 2025 projected home value: $392,932

peeterv / iStock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $386,764

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.80%

July 2024 projected home value: $389,858

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.70%

April 2025 projected home value: $393,339

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa, Florida

April 2024 home value: $396,973

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $396,973

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.40%

April 2025 projected home value: $402,531

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kingston, New York

April 2024 home value: $402,017

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $408,450

YoY projected growth in home value: 3.20%

April 2025 projected home value: $414,882

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images

Torrington, Connecticut

April 2024 home value: $405,953

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.30%

July 2024 projected home value: $411,230

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.30%

April 2025 projected home value: $415,290

Anthony M. Inswasty / iStock.com

Port St. Lucie, Florida

April 2024 home value: $416,448

Three-month projected growth in home value: -0.10%

July 2024 projected home value: $416,032

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.50%

April 2025 projected home value: $422,695

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $420,465

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.70%

July 2024 projected home value: $423,408

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $425,090

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wilmington, North Carolina

April 2024 home value: $434,851

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $437,460

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.30%

April 2025 projected home value: $440,504

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

Charleston, South Carolina

April 2024 home value: $438,318

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.80%

July 2024 projected home value: $441,825

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $442,701

Art Wager / iStock.com

Phoenix, Arizona

April 2024 home value: $471,209

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.70%

July 2024 projected home value: $474,507

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.20%

April 2025 projected home value: $476,863

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manchester, New Hampshire

April 2024 home value: $515,003

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.00%

July 2024 projected home value: $520,153

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.50%

April 2025 projected home value: $522,728

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Maine

April 2024 home value: $524,313

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.80%

July 2024 projected home value: $528,508

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.60%

April 2025 projected home value: $532,702

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 2024 home value: $532,949

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.60%

July 2024 projected home value: $536,146

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.70%

April 2025 projected home value: $542,009

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

April 2024 home value: $762,927

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.20%

July 2024 projected home value: $772,082

YoY projected growth in home value: 2.00%

April 2025 projected home value: $778,186

San Diego, California

April 2024 home value: $1,017,641

Three-month projected growth in home value: 1.10%

July 2024 projected home value: $1,028,835

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $1,028,835

©Shutterstock.com

Santa Maria, California

April 2024 home value: $1,050,515

Three-month projected growth in home value: 0.90%

July 2024 projected home value: $1,059,970

YoY projected growth in home value: 1.10%

April 2025 projected home value: $1,062,071

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 250 largest metros according to Zillow’s April 2024 data that had more than a 1% projected year-over-year growth in home value. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 30, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 54 Places Where Homes Will Become More Valuable in 2024