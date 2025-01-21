With 54% ownership, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 12 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bridgewater Bancshares, beginning with the chart below.

NasdaqCM:BWB Ownership Breakdown January 21st 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bridgewater Bancshares?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bridgewater Bancshares does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bridgewater Bancshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:BWB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2025

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Bridgewater Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. Thrivent Investment Management Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10.0% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.8% by the third-largest shareholder. David Juran, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Lead Director. In addition, we found that Gerald Baack, the CEO has 4.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

