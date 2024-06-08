This 53-Year-Old Bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Could Fetch $200,000 at Auction

This month, wine collectors have the chance to get their hands on some pretty impressive bottles.

Bonhams Skinner’s Iconic Wines From Passionate Collectors sale, ending June 17, is being led by an Imperial bottle (six liters) of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche from 1971, with a high estimate of $200,000. That hefty price tag—beating out all other lots by some $150,000—is due to Domaine de la Romanée-Conti’s reputation as the most prestigious winery in the Burgundy region, plus the fact that the bottle in question is more than 50 years old.

An Imperial bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche from 1971

Elsewhere, there are another three large-format bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti’s good stuff: A Magnum bottle (1.5 liters) of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti from 1971 could hammer down for $40,000 to $50,000. An Imperial bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche from 1994, meanwhile, is sitting at $20,000 to $30,000. And an Imperial bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Richebourg from 1994 could fetch $14,000 to $18,000.

While those massive bottles would make a splash at any dinner party, Bonhams is also offering your more standard sizes of the sought-after labels. Some exceptional bottles from the cellar of the late Josh Raynolds, a wine critic and collector, are being brought to auction: Three bottles of Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon from 2003, for example, could sell for up to $8,000. And Raynolds’s bottle of Henri Jayer Echezeaux from 1993 could alone hammer down for $5,000 to $7,000.

A Magnum of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanee Conti from 1971

Outside of his single collection, a dozen bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Richebourg from 1990 could bring in an eye-popping $50,000. And another 12 bottles of Château Mouton Rothschild are estimated at $4,200 to $6,000.

The Domaine de la Romanée-Conti may be the most appealing label in the Bonhams auction, but the 256 lots encompass a number of collectors’ favorite producers. If you feel like your cellar has been missing something special, you’ve got a few more days to peruse the options, and add a standout bottle or two to your collection.

