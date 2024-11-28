With 52% institutional ownership, Spur Corporation Ltd (JSE:SUR) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Spur's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Spur Corporation Ltd (JSE:SUR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Spur, beginning with the chart below.

JSE:SUR Ownership Breakdown November 28th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spur?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Spur does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Spur's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

JSE:SUR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 28th 2024

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Spur. Coronation Fund Managers Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Allan Gray Proprietary Ltd. and Public Investment Corporation Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

