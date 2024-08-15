Advertisement
Canada markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,760.01
    +141.83 (+0.63%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,455.21
    +20.78 (+0.38%)
     

  • DOW

    40,008.39
    +242.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7279
    -0.0013 (-0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.46
    +0.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    80,906.51
    -2,838.38 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,480.80
    +1.10 (+0.04%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,084.32
    -10.87 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9320
    +0.1120 (+2.93%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,332.00
    +217.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.48
    -0.71 (-4.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,331.90
    +50.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,726.64
    +284.21 (+0.78%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6646
    +0.0028 (+0.42%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES RISE ON WALMART SURGE, U.S. RETAIL SALES BEAT

Walmart beats sales, raises outlook as higher-income consumers continue to turn to retail giant

These Are the 50 Worst Cities To Live In If You Want To Build Your Savings

Deborah Sabinus
·15 min read
bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

Building up your savings is a great financial goal that can be achieved through budgeting smartly, tracking your spending habits and setting up a savings plan. Having a well-established savings account can have many benefits. It can serve as an emergency fund, give you the ability to earn interest and provide financial security.

If building your savings is a top financial goal, you should know that where you live can make a big difference. Research shows that while some U.S. cities make it easier for you to save money, others make it easier to spend your money instead.

Read Next: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024

GOBankingRates recently found what cities in the U.S. are the worst to live in if you’re looking to build up your savings. Several factors were analyzed, including household median income, monthly total cost of living and monthly mortgage costs, to see what cities will keep you from saving money.

Listed below are the 50 worst cities to live in if you want to work on increasing your savings.

LPS.1 / Wikimedia Commons
LPS.1 / Wikimedia Commons

1. Atherton, California

  • Household median income: $250,000

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $45,170

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,511

  • Total cost of living monthly: $47,682

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $485,498

Explore More: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Check Out: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons
Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons

2. Hillsborough, California

  • Household median income: $250,000

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $30,324

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,492

  • Total cost of living monthly: $32,815

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $307,102

Trending Now: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Don Owens / Flickr.com
Don Owens / Flickr.com

3. Portola Valley, California

  • Household median income: $250,000

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $23,218

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,532

  • Total cost of living monthly: $25,750

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $222,319

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Jackson, Wyoming

  • Household median income: $101,477

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $13,631

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,144

  • Total cost of living monthly: $15,775

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $3,960

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $141,771

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Burlingame, California

  • Household median income: $165,940

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $16,127

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,484

  • Total cost of living monthly: $18,611

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $136,647

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

6. Los Gatos, California

  • Household median income: $198,117

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $16,063

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,479

  • Total cost of living monthly: $18,542

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $135,819

Read More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Emerald Lake Hills, California

  • Household median income: $250,000

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $15,510

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,505

  • Total cost of living monthly: $18,015

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $129,496

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Carlos, California

  • Household median income: $219,413

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $14,534

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,485

  • Total cost of living monthly: $17,019

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $117,541

Mike Liu / Getty Images
Mike Liu / Getty Images

9. Belmont, California

  • Household median income: $185,944

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $13,610

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,491

  • Total cost of living monthly: $16,101

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $106,528

Sundry Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sundry Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Foster City, California

  • Household median income: $191,267

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $12,801

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,500

  • Total cost of living monthly: $15,301

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $96,931

Be Aware: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Ron Cogswell / Flickr.com
Ron Cogswell / Flickr.com

11. Great Falls, Virginia

  • Household median income: $250,000

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $9,312

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,340

  • Total cost of living monthly: $11,652

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $87,782

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Household median income: $181,576

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $7,864

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,049

  • Total cost of living monthly: $9,914

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $3,736

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $74,134

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Key West, Florida

  • Household median income: $80,828

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $7,404

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,204

  • Total cost of living monthly: $9,608

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $61,246

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

14. Dunn Loring, Virginia

  • Household median income: $238,734

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $7,089

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,266

  • Total cost of living monthly: $9,354

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $60,206

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Vienna, Virginia

  • Household median income: $215,556

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $6,623

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,248

  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,870

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $54,402

Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com

16. Cedarhurst, New York

  • Household median income: $102,561

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $6,482

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,710

  • Total cost of living monthly: $9,192

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $52,815

alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Key Largo, Florida

  • Household median income: $74,239

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $6,319

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,323

  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,642

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $49,655

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Arlington, Virginia

  • Household median income: $137,387

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,979

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,244

  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,223

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $46,629

For You: I’m a Bank Teller: 4 Reasons You Should Withdraw Your Savings Right Now

Jim Glab / iStock.com
Jim Glab / iStock.com

19. Niwot, Colorado

  • Household median income: $135,758

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $7,079

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,013

  • Total cost of living monthly: $9,092

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $45,906

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Marathon, Florida

  • Household median income: $70,313

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $6,067

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,235

  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,302

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $45,579

batuhanozdel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
batuhanozdel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. San Francisco

  • Household median income: $136,689

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $8,430

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,537

  • Total cost of living monthly: $10,967

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $44,920

©Zillow
©Zillow

22. Morgan Hill, California

  • Household median income: $152,199

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $8,462

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,491

  • Total cost of living monthly: $10,954

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $44,762

Learn More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

amedved / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amedved / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Fort Hunt, Virginia

  • Household median income: $209,135

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,698

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,303

  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,001

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $43,967

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

24. Franklin, Tennessee

  • Household median income: $106,592

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,353

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,036

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,388

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $3,736

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $43,832

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Rockville Centre, New York

  • Household median income: $147,361

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,448

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,744

  • Total cost of living monthly: $8,192

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $40,816

©Google Street View
©Google Street View

26. Hewlett, New York

  • Household median income: $138,971

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,269

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,696

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,965

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $38,099

Try This: How I Went From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

27. Nolensville, Tennessee

  • Household median income: $158,266

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,787

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,098

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,885

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $3,736

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $37,788

Joan D Squared / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Joan D Squared / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Plainview, New York

  • Household median income: $181,423

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,164

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,733

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,897

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $37,274

AgnosticPreachersKid / Wikimedia Commons
AgnosticPreachersKid / Wikimedia Commons

29. Purcellville, Virginia

  • Household median income: $150,333

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,006

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,306

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,311

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $35,693

©Ocean Sotheby's International Realty
©Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

30. Tavernier, Florida

  • Household median income: $47,820

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,157

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,303

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,460

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $35,474

Be Aware: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

31. Falls Church, Virginia

  • Household median income: $164,536

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,015

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,257

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,272

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $35,224

ivanastar / Getty Images
ivanastar / Getty Images

32. Leesburg, Virginia

  • Household median income: $132,298

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,985

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,262

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,247

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $34,925

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

33. Chantilly, Virginia

  • Household median income: $137,722

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,866

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,283

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,149

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $33,748

James H Dunning / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
James H Dunning / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

34. Ashburn, Virginia

  • Household median income: $147,192

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,849

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,264

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,113

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $33,311

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

miromiro / Getty Images
miromiro / Getty Images

35. New York

  • Household median income: $76,607

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,603

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,911

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,514

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $32,681

Idawriter / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Idawriter / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

36. Fairfax, Virginia

  • Household median income: $128,708

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,679

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,274

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,953

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $31,398

Boogich / Getty Images
Boogich / Getty Images

37. Big Coppitt Key, Florida

  • Household median income: $102,943

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,869

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,249

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,118

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $31,368

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Lone Tree, Colorado

  • Household median income: $121,066

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,832

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,024

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,856

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $31,080

Read Next: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Phototreat / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Phototreat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Annandale, Virginia

  • Household median income: $109,221

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,627

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,277

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,904

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $30,811

©Private Islands Inc.
©Private Islands Inc.

40. Big Pine Key, Florida

  • Household median income: $74,375

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,723

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,281

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,004

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $29,997

Norm Lane / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Norm Lane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Fort Belvoir, Virginia

  • Household median income: $97,290

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,567

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,244

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,810

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $29,682

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Larkspur, Colorado

  • Household median income: $62,679

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,567

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,081

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,648

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $28,578

Discover More: 3 Things To Do This Week If You Have Debt

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Lovettsville, Virginia

  • Household median income: $137,411

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,293

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,396

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,689

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $28,223

©Zillow
©Zillow

44. Herndon, Virginia

  • Household median income: $133,403

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,422

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,228

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,650

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $27,761

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Hybla Valley, Virginia

  • Household median income: $65,843

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,348

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,295

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,643

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $27,671

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

46. Burke, Virginia

  • Household median income: $172,432

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,322

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,288

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,610

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $27,282

Try This: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping: 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Alexandria, Virginia

  • Household median income: $113,179

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,275

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,267

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,542

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,465

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Oceanside, New York

  • Household median income: $136,997

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,270

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,721

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,992

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,412

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. East Meadow, New York

  • Household median income: $129,268

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $4,326

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,658

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,983

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,313

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Castle Pines, Colorado

  • Household median income: $189,280

  • Mortgage cost monthly: $5,377

  • Expenditure costs monthly: $2,069

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,445

  • State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

  • Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,153

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the worst cities to live in to build your savings. First, GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. The average national expenditure costs were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents and used to calculate the average expenditure cost. The average single-family value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the monthly and annual average cost of living for each state can be calculated. For each city, the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and using the same national average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the average monthly and annual expenditure costs can be calculated. Using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes from June 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Reserve, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure cost, the average monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. Each city can be compared with its statewide average to determine the worst places to build your savings. To qualify for this study, the average expenditure and mortgage had to be more expensive than the statewide average. The cities were sorted to show the worst places to build savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 29, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 50 Worst Cities To Live In If You Want To Build Your Savings