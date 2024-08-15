These Are the 50 Worst Cities To Live In If You Want To Build Your Savings

bloodua / iStock.com

Building up your savings is a great financial goal that can be achieved through budgeting smartly, tracking your spending habits and setting up a savings plan. Having a well-established savings account can have many benefits. It can serve as an emergency fund, give you the ability to earn interest and provide financial security.

If building your savings is a top financial goal, you should know that where you live can make a big difference. Research shows that while some U.S. cities make it easier for you to save money, others make it easier to spend your money instead.

GOBankingRates recently found what cities in the U.S. are the worst to live in if you’re looking to build up your savings. Several factors were analyzed, including household median income, monthly total cost of living and monthly mortgage costs, to see what cities will keep you from saving money.

Listed below are the 50 worst cities to live in if you want to work on increasing your savings.

LPS.1 / Wikimedia Commons

1. Atherton, California

Household median income: $250,000

Mortgage cost monthly: $45,170

Expenditure costs monthly: $2,511

Total cost of living monthly: $47,682

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $485,498

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons

2. Hillsborough, California

Household median income: $250,000

Mortgage cost monthly: $30,324

Expenditure costs monthly: $2,492

Total cost of living monthly: $32,815

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $307,102

Don Owens / Flickr.com

3. Portola Valley, California

Household median income: $250,000

Mortgage cost monthly : $23,218

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,532

Total cost of living monthly: $25,750

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $222,319

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Jackson, Wyoming

Household median income: $101,477

Mortgage cost monthly : $13,631

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,144

Total cost of living monthly: $15,775

State average total cost of living monthly: $3,960

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $141,771

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Burlingame, California

Household median income: $165,940

Mortgage cost monthly : $16,127

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,484

Total cost of living monthly: $18,611

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $136,647

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

6. Los Gatos, California

Household median income: $198,117

Mortgage cost monthly : $16,063

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,479

Total cost of living monthly: $18,542

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $135,819

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Emerald Lake Hills, California

Household median income: $250,000

Mortgage cost monthly : $15,510

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,505

Total cost of living monthly: $18,015

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $129,496

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Carlos, California

Household median income: $219,413

Mortgage cost monthly : $14,534

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,485

Total cost of living monthly: $17,019

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $117,541

Mike Liu / Getty Images

9. Belmont, California

Household median income: $185,944

Mortgage cost monthly : $13,610

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,491

Total cost of living monthly: $16,101

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $106,528

Sundry Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Foster City, California

Household median income: $191,267

Mortgage cost monthly : $12,801

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,500

Total cost of living monthly: $15,301

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $96,931

Ron Cogswell / Flickr.com

11. Great Falls, Virginia

Household median income: $250,000

Mortgage cost monthly : $9,312

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,340

Total cost of living monthly: $11,652

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $87,782

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Brentwood, Tennessee

Household median income: $181,576

Mortgage cost monthly : $7,864

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,049

Total cost of living monthly: $9,914

State average total cost of living monthly: $3,736

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $74,134

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Key West, Florida

Household median income: $80,828

Mortgage cost monthly : $7,404

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,204

Total cost of living monthly: $9,608

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $61,246

Pgiam / Getty Images

14. Dunn Loring, Virginia

Household median income: $238,734

Mortgage cost monthly : $7,089

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,266

Total cost of living monthly: $9,354

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $60,206

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Vienna, Virginia

Household median income: $215,556

Mortgage cost monthly : $6,623

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,248

Total cost of living monthly: $8,870

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $54,402

Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com

16. Cedarhurst, New York

Household median income: $102,561

Mortgage cost monthly : $6,482

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,710

Total cost of living monthly: $9,192

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $52,815

alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Key Largo, Florida

Household median income: $74,239

Mortgage cost monthly : $6,319

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,323

Total cost of living monthly: $8,642

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $49,655

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Arlington, Virginia

Household median income: $137,387

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,979

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,244

Total cost of living monthly: $8,223

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $46,629

Jim Glab / iStock.com

19. Niwot, Colorado

Household median income: $135,758

Mortgage cost monthly : $7,079

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,013

Total cost of living monthly: $9,092

State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $45,906

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Marathon, Florida

Household median income: $70,313

Mortgage cost monthly : $6,067

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,235

Total cost of living monthly: $8,302

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $45,579

batuhanozdel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. San Francisco

Household median income: $136,689

Mortgage cost monthly : $8,430

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,537

Total cost of living monthly: $10,967

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $44,920

©Zillow

22. Morgan Hill, California

Household median income: $152,199

Mortgage cost monthly : $8,462

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,491

Total cost of living monthly: $10,954

State average total cost of living monthly: $7,224

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $44,762

amedved / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Fort Hunt, Virginia

Household median income: $209,135

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,698

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,303

Total cost of living monthly: $8,001

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $43,967

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

24. Franklin, Tennessee

Household median income: $106,592

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,353

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,036

Total cost of living monthly: $7,388

State average total cost of living monthly: $3,736

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $43,832

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Rockville Centre, New York

Household median income: $147,361

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,448

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,744

Total cost of living monthly: $8,192

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $40,816

©Google Street View

26. Hewlett, New York

Household median income: $138,971

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,269

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,696

Total cost of living monthly: $7,965

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $38,099

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

27. Nolensville, Tennessee

Household median income: $158,266

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,787

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,098

Total cost of living monthly: $6,885

State average total cost of living monthly: $3,736

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $37,788

Joan D Squared / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Plainview, New York

Household median income: $181,423

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,164

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,733

Total cost of living monthly: $7,897

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $37,274

AgnosticPreachersKid / Wikimedia Commons

29. Purcellville, Virginia

Household median income: $150,333

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,006

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,306

Total cost of living monthly: $7,311

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $35,693

©Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

30. Tavernier, Florida

Household median income: $47,820

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,157

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,303

Total cost of living monthly: $7,460

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $35,474

31. Falls Church, Virginia

Household median income: $164,536

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,015

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,257

Total cost of living monthly: $7,272

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $35,224

ivanastar / Getty Images

32. Leesburg, Virginia

Household median income: $132,298

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,985

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,262

Total cost of living monthly: $7,247

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $34,925

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

33. Chantilly, Virginia

Household median income: $137,722

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,866

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,283

Total cost of living monthly: $7,149

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $33,748

James H Dunning / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

34. Ashburn, Virginia

Household median income: $147,192

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,849

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,264

Total cost of living monthly: $7,113

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $33,311

miromiro / Getty Images

35. New York

Household median income: $76,607

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,603

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,911

Total cost of living monthly: $7,514

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $32,681

Idawriter / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

36. Fairfax, Virginia

Household median income: $128,708

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,679

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,274

Total cost of living monthly: $6,953

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $31,398

Boogich / Getty Images

37. Big Coppitt Key, Florida

Household median income: $102,943

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,869

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,249

Total cost of living monthly: $7,118

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $31,368

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Lone Tree, Colorado

Household median income: $121,066

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,832

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,024

Total cost of living monthly: $7,856

State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $31,080

Phototreat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Annandale, Virginia

Household median income: $109,221

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,627

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,277

Total cost of living monthly: $6,904

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $30,811

©Private Islands Inc.

40. Big Pine Key, Florida

Household median income: $74,375

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,723

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,281

Total cost of living monthly: $7,004

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,504

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $29,997

Norm Lane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Fort Belvoir, Virginia

Household median income: $97,290

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,567

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,244

Total cost of living monthly: $6,810

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $29,682

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Larkspur, Colorado

Household median income: $62,679

Mortgage cost monthly : $5,567

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,081

Total cost of living monthly: $7,648

State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $28,578

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Lovettsville, Virginia

Household median income: $137,411

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,293

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,396

Total cost of living monthly: $6,689

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $28,223

©Zillow

44. Herndon, Virginia

Household median income: $133,403

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,422

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,228

Total cost of living monthly: $6,650

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $27,761

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Hybla Valley, Virginia

Household median income: $65,843

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,348

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,295

Total cost of living monthly: $6,643

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $27,671

Kirkikis / Getty Images

46. Burke, Virginia

Household median income: $172,432

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,322

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,288

Total cost of living monthly: $6,610

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $27,282

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Alexandria, Virginia

Household median income: $113,179

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,275

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,267

Total cost of living monthly: $6,542

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,337

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,465

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Oceanside, New York

Household median income: $136,997

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,270

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,721

Total cost of living monthly: $6,992

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,412

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. East Meadow, New York

Household median income: $129,268

Mortgage cost monthly : $4,326

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,658

Total cost of living monthly: $6,983

State average total cost of living monthly: $4,791

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,313

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Castle Pines, Colorado

Household median income: $189,280

Mortgage cost monthly: $5,377

Expenditure costs monthly : $2,069

Total cost of living monthly: $7,445

State average total cost of living monthly: $5,266

Difference from state average total cost of living annually: $26,153

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the worst cities to live in to build your savings. First, GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. The average national expenditure costs were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents and used to calculate the average expenditure cost. The average single-family value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the monthly and annual average cost of living for each state can be calculated. For each city, the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and using the same national average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the average monthly and annual expenditure costs can be calculated. Using the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes from June 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Reserve, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure cost, the average monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. Each city can be compared with its statewide average to determine the worst places to build your savings. To qualify for this study, the average expenditure and mortgage had to be more expensive than the statewide average. The cities were sorted to show the worst places to build savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 29, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 50 Worst Cities To Live In If You Want To Build Your Savings