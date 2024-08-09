Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RETREAT AS WALL STREET LOOKS TO END WEEK ON HIGH NOTE

After Thursday's session, the benchmark S&P 500 was down about 0.5% from last Friday's close

The 50 Best States To Start a Business in 2025

Justice Petersen
·12 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While starting your own business can be expensive and a hit to your personal finances (if not successful), the number of businesses in the U.S. has grown in recent years. In 2023, 5.5 million businesses were started — a record-breaking amount following the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

Despite this increase, a report from Zapier said that nearly 63% of aspiring entrepreneurs said the biggest thing stopping them from starting a business is funding. However, perhaps knowing which states are the best for starting a business can help aspiring business owners with their financial concerns.

A recent study from Wix ranked all 50 states and found which one was the best to start your business in. The study analyzed several factors, including the cost of LLC registration, average annual wage, average hourly wage, corporate income tax and personal income tax to determine the score for each state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Findings:

  • Wix experts found that Mississippi is the best state to start a business in 2024

  • Massachusetts is the worst state to start a business in 2024

  • And Idaho businesses pay the lowest annual corporate electricity bill, on average

Listed below is the complete list of data from Wix’s recent study on the most affordable states to start your business in 2024.

Also here are 10 tips to starting a business with little funding.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $562.84

  • Average annual wage: $45,180

  • Average hourly wage: $21.72

  • Corporate income tax: 5%

  • Personal tax: 4.7%

  • Score: 8.9

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • LLC registration fee: $40

  • LLC recurring fee: $15

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $606.42

  • Average annual wage: $51,490

  • Average hourly wage: $24.76

  • Corporate income tax: 5%

  • Personal tax: 4%

  • Score: 8.35

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • LLC registration fee: $150

  • LLC recurring fee: $50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $551.31

  • Average annual wage: $49,980

  • Average hourly wage: $23.99

  • Corporate income tax: 0%

  • Personal tax: 0%

  • Score: 8.31

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images
Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • LLC registration fee: $110

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $540.38

  • Average annual wage: $50,650

  • Average hourly wage: $24.35

  • Corporate income tax: 5%

  • Personal tax: 4.5%

  • Score: 8.29

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

Missouri

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $594.65

  • Average annual wage: $54,520

  • Average hourly wage: $26.21

  • Corporate income tax: 4%

  • Personal tax: 4.8%

  • Score: 8.25

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $60

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $491.91

  • Average annual wage: $54,440

  • Average hourly wage: $26.17

  • Corporate income tax: 0%

  • Personal tax: 0%

  • Score: 8.22

©GOBankingRates
©GOBankingRates

Idaho

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $393.60

  • Average annual wage: $51,530

  • Average hourly wage: $24.69

  • Corporate income tax: 6.5%

  • Personal tax: 5.8%

  • Score: 8.12

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $25

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $422.02

  • Average annual wage: $49,170

  • Average hourly wage: $23.64

  • Corporate income tax: 6.5%

  • Personal tax: 5.12%

  • Score: 8.12

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Indiana

  • LLC registration fee: $95

  • LLC recurring fee: $16

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $679.48

  • Average annual wage: $53,500

  • Average hourly wage: $20.24

  • Corporate income tax: 4.9%

  • Personal tax: 3.05%

  • Score: 8.10

Arkansas

  • LLC registration fee: $45

  • LLC recurring fee: $150

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $495.24

  • Average annual wage: $48,570

  • Average hourly wage: $23.35

  • Corporate income tax: 5.9%

  • Personal tax: 4.8%

  • Score: 8.04

halbergman / iStock.com
halbergman / iStock.com

Ohio

  • LLC registration fee: $99

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $631.89

  • Average annual wage: $56,530

  • Average hourly wage: $27.18

  • Corporate income tax: 0%

  • Personal tax: 3.5%

  • Score: 7.94

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • LLC registration fee: $35

  • LLC recurring fee: $20

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $389.56

  • Average annual wage: $52,200

  • Average hourly wage: $25.11

  • Corporate income tax: 6.75%

  • Personal tax: 5.9%

  • Score: 7.94

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $569.77

  • Average annual wage: $54,400

  • Average hourly wage: $26.15

  • Corporate income tax: 5.9%

  • Personal tax: 5.9%

  • Score: 7.9

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $65

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $637.12

  • Average annual wage: $50,940

  • Average hourly wage: $24.49

  • Corporate income tax: 4%

  • Personal tax: 3.5%

  • Score: 7.84

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $15

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $446.87

  • Average annual wage: $53,520

  • Average hourly wage: $25.73

  • Corporate income tax: 9.8%

  • Personal tax: 5.7%

  • Score: 7.51

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • LLC registration fee: $75

  • LLC recurring fee: $350

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $604.64

  • Average annual wage: $55,490

  • Average hourly wage: $26.68

  • Corporate income tax: 0%

  • Personal tax: 2.5%

  • Score: 7.49

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Arizona

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $834.14

  • Average annual wage: $58,620

  • Average hourly wage: $28.18

  • Corporate income tax: 4.9%

  • Personal tax: 2.5%

  • Score: 7.45

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $12.50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $445.87

  • Average annual wage: $55,070

  • Average hourly wage: $26.48

  • Corporate income tax: 7.5%

  • Personal tax: 5.84%

  • Score: 7.29

marekuliasz / iStock.com
marekuliasz / iStock.com

Colorado

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $10

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $520.15

  • Average annual wage: $67,870

  • Average hourly wage: $32.63

  • Corporate income tax: 4.55%

  • Personal tax: 4.4%

  • Score: 7.27

Charles Brown / iStock.com
Charles Brown / iStock.com

Texas

  • LLC registration fee: $300

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $769.25

  • Average annual wage: $57,300

  • Average hourly wage: $27.55

  • Corporate income tax: 0%

  • Personal tax: 0%

  • Score: 7.22

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $30

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $781.82

  • Average annual wage: $50,940

  • Average hourly wage: $24.49

  • Corporate income tax: 7.5%

  • Personal tax: 4.25%

  • Score: 7.18

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • LLC registration fee: $54

  • LLC recurring fee: $18

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $633.63

  • Average annual wage: $57,360

  • Average hourly wage: $27.58

  • Corporate income tax: 4.95%

  • Personal tax: 4.65%

  • Score: 7.16

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $25

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $699.98

  • Average annual wage: $58,000

  • Average hourly wage: $27.88

  • Corporate income tax: 6%

  • Personal tax: 4.25%

  • Score: 7.02

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • LLC registration fee: $125

  • LLC recurring fee: $200

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $485.41

  • Average annual wage: $56,220

  • Average hourly wage: $27.03

  • Corporate income tax: 2.5%

  • Personal tax: 4.5%

  • Score: 6.9

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • LLC registration fee: $135

  • LLC recurring fee: $50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $769.84

  • Average annual wage: $55,800

  • Average hourly wage: $26.83

  • Corporate income tax: 4.31%

  • Personal tax: 2.5%

  • Score: 6.9

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • LLC registration fee: $125

  • LLC recurring fee: $138.75

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $704.69

  • Average annual wage: $55,980

  • Average hourly wage: $26.91

  • Corporate income tax: 5.5%

  • Personal tax: 0%

  • Score: 6.63

Althom / Getty Images
Althom / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • LLC registration fee: $125

  • LLC recurring fee: $7

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $455.78

  • Average annual wage: $58,470

  • Average hourly wage: $28.11

  • Corporate income tax: 9.99%

  • Personal tax: 3.07%

  • Score: 6.63

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Tennessee

  • LLC registration fee: $300

  • LLC recurring fee: $300

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $677.21

  • Average annual wage: $52,820

  • Average hourly wage: $25.39

  • Corporate income tax: 6.5%

  • Personal tax: 0%

  • Score: 6.59

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • LLC registration fee: $160

  • LLC recurring fee: $50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $616.46

  • Average annual wage: $52,850

  • Average hourly wage: $25.41

  • Corporate income tax: 7%

  • Personal tax: 5.7%

  • Score: 6.55

Hawaii

  • LLC registration fee: $50

  • LLC recurring fee: $15

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,580.05

  • Average annual wage: $61,420

  • Average hourly wage: $23.35

  • Corporate income tax: 6.4%

  • Personal tax: 11%

  • Score: 6.53

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • LLC registration fee: $225

  • LLC recurring fee: $110

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $645.68

  • Average annual wage: $50,620

  • Average hourly wage: $24.32

  • Corporate income tax: 6.5%

  • Personal tax: 5%

  • Score: 6.53

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Georgia

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $822.28

  • Average annual wage: $58,000

  • Average hourly wage: $27.88

  • Corporate income tax: 5.75%

  • Personal tax: 5.49%

  • Score: 6.27

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $100

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $573.59

  • Average annual wage: $62,550

  • Average hourly wage: $30.07

  • Corporate income tax: 7.6%

  • Personal tax: 3%

  • Score: 6.25

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

  • LLC registration fee: $125

  • LLC recurring fee: $35

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $448.28

  • Average annual wage: $59,190

  • Average hourly wage: $28.46

  • Corporate income tax: $8.5%

  • Personal tax: 8.75%

  • Score: 5.82

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • LLC registration fee: $170

  • LLC recurring fee: $25

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $636.18

  • Average annual wage: $56,120

  • Average hourly wage: $26.98

  • Corporate income tax: 7.9%

  • Personal tax: 7.65%

  • Score: 5.74

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • LLC registration fee: $175

  • LLC recurring fee: $85

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $499.07

  • Average annual wage: $55,960

  • Average hourly wage: $26.90

  • Corporate income tax: 8.93%

  • Personal tax: 7.15%

  • Score: 5.63

artran / Getty Images
artran / Getty Images

Oregon

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $100

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $530.76

  • Average annual wage: $62,680

  • Average hourly wage: $30.14

  • Corporate income tax: 7.6%

  • Personal tax: 9.9%

  • Score: 5.57

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,261.39

  • Average annual wage: $65,590

  • Average hourly wage: $31.54

  • Corporate income tax: 6%

  • Personal tax: 5.75%

  • Score: 5.55

SeeSAW / Getty Images
SeeSAW / Getty Images

Washington

  • LLC registration fee: $200

  • LLC recurring fee: $70

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $591.58

  • Average annual wage: $72,350

  • Average hourly wage: $34.79

  • Corporate income tax: 0%

  • Personal tax: 7%

  • Score: 5.43

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • LLC registration fee: $250

  • LLC recurring fee: $50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $763.79

  • Average annual wage: $66,130

  • Average hourly wage: $31.79

  • Corporate income tax: 9.4%

  • Personal tax: 0%

  • Score: 5.31

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • LLC registration fee: $135

  • LLC recurring fee: $0

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $749.70

  • Average annual wage: $63,640

  • Average hourly wage: $30.60

  • Corporate income tax: 9.8%

  • Personal tax: 9.85%

  • Score: 5.25

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • LLC registration fee: $110

  • LLC recurring fee: $300

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $665.02

  • Average annual wage: $62,260

  • Average hourly wage: $29.93

  • Corporate income tax: 8.7%

  • Personal tax: 6.6%

  • Score: 5.02

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • LLC registration fee: $150

  • LLC recurring fee: $75

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $698.64

  • Average annual wage: $69,390

  • Average hourly wage: $30.73

  • Corporate income tax: 9.5%

  • Personal tax: 4.95%

  • Score: 4.88

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • LLC registration fee: $120

  • LLC recurring fee: $80

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $811.44

  • Average annual wage: $69,310

  • Average hourly wage: $33.32

  • Corporate income tax: 7.4%

  • Personal tax: 6.99%

  • Score: 4.71

PBallay / iStock.com
PBallay / iStock.com

Maryland

  • LLC registration fee: $100

  • LLC recurring fee: $300

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,116.72

  • Average annual wage: $69,750

  • Average hourly wage: $33.53

  • Corporate income tax: 8.25%

  • Personal tax: 5.75%

  • Score: 4.65

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • LLC registration fee: $150

  • LLC recurring fee: $450

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $842.46

  • Average annual wage: $64,530

  • Average hourly wage: $31.03

  • Corporate income tax: 7%

  • Personal tax: 5.99%

  • Score: 4.51

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • LLC registration fee: $200

  • LLC recurring fee: $29.50

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $937.82

  • Average annual wage: $74,870

  • Average hourly wage: $36

  • Corporate income tax: 7.25%

  • Personal tax: 10.9%

  • Score: 4.22

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • LLC registration fee: $125

  • LLC recurring fee: $75

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $803.60

  • Average annual wage: $70,890

  • Average hourly wage: $34.08

  • Corporate income tax: 11.5%

  • Personal tax: 10.75%

  • Score: 4.14

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

California

  • LLC registration fee: $90

  • LLC recurring fee: $810

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,173.66

  • Average annual wage: $73,220

  • Average hourly wage: $35.20

  • Corporate income tax: 8.84%

  • Personal tax: 13.3%

  • Score: 4

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • LLC registration fee: $500

  • LLC recurring fee: $500

  • Annual corporate electricity bill: $872.99

  • Average annual wage: $76,600

  • Average hourly wage: $36.83

  • Corporate income tax: 8%

  • Personal tax: 9%

  • Score: 3.47

Data is sourced from Wix and is accurate as of July 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best States To Start a Business in 2025