The 50 Best States To Start a Business in 2025

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While starting your own business can be expensive and a hit to your personal finances (if not successful), the number of businesses in the U.S. has grown in recent years. In 2023, 5.5 million businesses were started — a record-breaking amount following the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

Despite this increase, a report from Zapier said that nearly 63% of aspiring entrepreneurs said the biggest thing stopping them from starting a business is funding. However, perhaps knowing which states are the best for starting a business can help aspiring business owners with their financial concerns.

A recent study from Wix ranked all 50 states and found which one was the best to start your business in. The study analyzed several factors, including the cost of LLC registration, average annual wage, average hourly wage, corporate income tax and personal income tax to determine the score for each state.

Key Findings:

Wix experts found that Mississippi is the best state to start a business in 2024

Massachusetts is the worst state to start a business in 2024

And Idaho businesses pay the lowest annual corporate electricity bill, on average

Listed below is the complete list of data from Wix’s recent study on the most affordable states to start your business in 2024.

Also here are 10 tips to starting a business with little funding.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $562.84

Average annual wage: $45,180

Average hourly wage: $21.72

Corporate income tax: 5%

Personal tax: 4.7%

Score: 8.9

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

LLC registration fee: $40

LLC recurring fee: $15

Annual corporate electricity bill: $606.42

Average annual wage: $51,490

Average hourly wage: $24.76

Corporate income tax: 5%

Personal tax: 4%

Score: 8.35

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

LLC registration fee: $150

LLC recurring fee: $50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $551.31

Average annual wage: $49,980

Average hourly wage: $23.99

Corporate income tax: 0%

Personal tax: 0%

Score: 8.31

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

LLC registration fee: $110

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $540.38

Average annual wage: $50,650

Average hourly wage: $24.35

Corporate income tax: 5%

Personal tax: 4.5%

Score: 8.29

peeterv / Getty Images

Missouri

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $594.65

Average annual wage: $54,520

Average hourly wage: $26.21

Corporate income tax: 4%

Personal tax: 4.8%

Score: 8.25

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $60

Annual corporate electricity bill: $491.91

Average annual wage: $54,440

Average hourly wage: $26.17

Corporate income tax: 0%

Personal tax: 0%

Score: 8.22

©GOBankingRates

Idaho

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $393.60

Average annual wage: $51,530

Average hourly wage: $24.69

Corporate income tax: 6.5%

Personal tax: 5.8%

Score: 8.12

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $25

Annual corporate electricity bill: $422.02

Average annual wage: $49,170

Average hourly wage: $23.64

Corporate income tax: 6.5%

Personal tax: 5.12%

Score: 8.12

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Indiana

LLC registration fee: $95

LLC recurring fee: $16

Annual corporate electricity bill: $679.48

Average annual wage: $53,500

Average hourly wage: $20.24

Corporate income tax: 4.9%

Personal tax: 3.05%

Score: 8.10

Arkansas

LLC registration fee: $45

LLC recurring fee: $150

Annual corporate electricity bill: $495.24

Average annual wage: $48,570

Average hourly wage: $23.35

Corporate income tax: 5.9%

Personal tax: 4.8%

Score: 8.04

halbergman / iStock.com

Ohio

LLC registration fee: $99

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $631.89

Average annual wage: $56,530

Average hourly wage: $27.18

Corporate income tax: 0%

Personal tax: 3.5%

Score: 7.94

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

LLC registration fee: $35

LLC recurring fee: $20

Annual corporate electricity bill: $389.56

Average annual wage: $52,200

Average hourly wage: $25.11

Corporate income tax: 6.75%

Personal tax: 5.9%

Score: 7.94

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $569.77

Average annual wage: $54,400

Average hourly wage: $26.15

Corporate income tax: 5.9%

Personal tax: 5.9%

Score: 7.9

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $65

Annual corporate electricity bill: $637.12

Average annual wage: $50,940

Average hourly wage: $24.49

Corporate income tax: 4%

Personal tax: 3.5%

Score: 7.84

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $15

Annual corporate electricity bill: $446.87

Average annual wage: $53,520

Average hourly wage: $25.73

Corporate income tax: 9.8%

Personal tax: 5.7%

Score: 7.51

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

LLC registration fee: $75

LLC recurring fee: $350

Annual corporate electricity bill: $604.64

Average annual wage: $55,490

Average hourly wage: $26.68

Corporate income tax: 0%

Personal tax: 2.5%

Score: 7.49

Art Wager / iStock.com

Arizona

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $834.14

Average annual wage: $58,620

Average hourly wage: $28.18

Corporate income tax: 4.9%

Personal tax: 2.5%

Score: 7.45

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $12.50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $445.87

Average annual wage: $55,070

Average hourly wage: $26.48

Corporate income tax: 7.5%

Personal tax: 5.84%

Score: 7.29

marekuliasz / iStock.com

Colorado

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $10

Annual corporate electricity bill: $520.15

Average annual wage: $67,870

Average hourly wage: $32.63

Corporate income tax: 4.55%

Personal tax: 4.4%

Score: 7.27

Charles Brown / iStock.com

Texas

LLC registration fee: $300

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $769.25

Average annual wage: $57,300

Average hourly wage: $27.55

Corporate income tax: 0%

Personal tax: 0%

Score: 7.22

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $30

Annual corporate electricity bill: $781.82

Average annual wage: $50,940

Average hourly wage: $24.49

Corporate income tax: 7.5%

Personal tax: 4.25%

Score: 7.18

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

LLC registration fee: $54

LLC recurring fee: $18

Annual corporate electricity bill: $633.63

Average annual wage: $57,360

Average hourly wage: $27.58

Corporate income tax: 4.95%

Personal tax: 4.65%

Score: 7.16

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $25

Annual corporate electricity bill: $699.98

Average annual wage: $58,000

Average hourly wage: $27.88

Corporate income tax: 6%

Personal tax: 4.25%

Score: 7.02

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

LLC registration fee: $125

LLC recurring fee: $200

Annual corporate electricity bill: $485.41

Average annual wage: $56,220

Average hourly wage: $27.03

Corporate income tax: 2.5%

Personal tax: 4.5%

Score: 6.9

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

LLC registration fee: $135

LLC recurring fee: $50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $769.84

Average annual wage: $55,800

Average hourly wage: $26.83

Corporate income tax: 4.31%

Personal tax: 2.5%

Score: 6.9

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

LLC registration fee: $125

LLC recurring fee: $138.75

Annual corporate electricity bill: $704.69

Average annual wage: $55,980

Average hourly wage: $26.91

Corporate income tax: 5.5%

Personal tax: 0%

Score: 6.63

Althom / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

LLC registration fee: $125

LLC recurring fee: $7

Annual corporate electricity bill: $455.78

Average annual wage: $58,470

Average hourly wage: $28.11

Corporate income tax: 9.99%

Personal tax: 3.07%

Score: 6.63

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Tennessee

LLC registration fee: $300

LLC recurring fee: $300

Annual corporate electricity bill: $677.21

Average annual wage: $52,820

Average hourly wage: $25.39

Corporate income tax: 6.5%

Personal tax: 0%

Score: 6.59

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

LLC registration fee: $160

LLC recurring fee: $50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $616.46

Average annual wage: $52,850

Average hourly wage: $25.41

Corporate income tax: 7%

Personal tax: 5.7%

Score: 6.55

Hawaii

LLC registration fee: $50

LLC recurring fee: $15

Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,580.05

Average annual wage: $61,420

Average hourly wage: $23.35

Corporate income tax: 6.4%

Personal tax: 11%

Score: 6.53

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

LLC registration fee: $225

LLC recurring fee: $110

Annual corporate electricity bill: $645.68

Average annual wage: $50,620

Average hourly wage: $24.32

Corporate income tax: 6.5%

Personal tax: 5%

Score: 6.53

©iStock.com

Georgia

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $822.28

Average annual wage: $58,000

Average hourly wage: $27.88

Corporate income tax: 5.75%

Personal tax: 5.49%

Score: 6.27

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $100

Annual corporate electricity bill: $573.59

Average annual wage: $62,550

Average hourly wage: $30.07

Corporate income tax: 7.6%

Personal tax: 3%

Score: 6.25

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

LLC registration fee: $125

LLC recurring fee: $35

Annual corporate electricity bill: $448.28

Average annual wage: $59,190

Average hourly wage: $28.46

Corporate income tax: $8.5%

Personal tax: 8.75%

Score: 5.82

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

LLC registration fee: $170

LLC recurring fee: $25

Annual corporate electricity bill: $636.18

Average annual wage: $56,120

Average hourly wage: $26.98

Corporate income tax: 7.9%

Personal tax: 7.65%

Score: 5.74

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

LLC registration fee: $175

LLC recurring fee: $85

Annual corporate electricity bill: $499.07

Average annual wage: $55,960

Average hourly wage: $26.90

Corporate income tax: 8.93%

Personal tax: 7.15%

Score: 5.63

artran / Getty Images

Oregon

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $100

Annual corporate electricity bill: $530.76

Average annual wage: $62,680

Average hourly wage: $30.14

Corporate income tax: 7.6%

Personal tax: 9.9%

Score: 5.57

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,261.39

Average annual wage: $65,590

Average hourly wage: $31.54

Corporate income tax: 6%

Personal tax: 5.75%

Score: 5.55

SeeSAW / Getty Images

Washington

LLC registration fee: $200

LLC recurring fee: $70

Annual corporate electricity bill: $591.58

Average annual wage: $72,350

Average hourly wage: $34.79

Corporate income tax: 0%

Personal tax: 7%

Score: 5.43

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

LLC registration fee: $250

LLC recurring fee: $50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $763.79

Average annual wage: $66,130

Average hourly wage: $31.79

Corporate income tax: 9.4%

Personal tax: 0%

Score: 5.31

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images

Minnesota

LLC registration fee: $135

LLC recurring fee: $0

Annual corporate electricity bill: $749.70

Average annual wage: $63,640

Average hourly wage: $30.60

Corporate income tax: 9.8%

Personal tax: 9.85%

Score: 5.25

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

LLC registration fee: $110

LLC recurring fee: $300

Annual corporate electricity bill: $665.02

Average annual wage: $62,260

Average hourly wage: $29.93

Corporate income tax: 8.7%

Personal tax: 6.6%

Score: 5.02

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

LLC registration fee: $150

LLC recurring fee: $75

Annual corporate electricity bill: $698.64

Average annual wage: $69,390

Average hourly wage: $30.73

Corporate income tax: 9.5%

Personal tax: 4.95%

Score: 4.88

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

LLC registration fee: $120

LLC recurring fee: $80

Annual corporate electricity bill: $811.44

Average annual wage: $69,310

Average hourly wage: $33.32

Corporate income tax: 7.4%

Personal tax: 6.99%

Score: 4.71

PBallay / iStock.com

Maryland

LLC registration fee: $100

LLC recurring fee: $300

Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,116.72

Average annual wage: $69,750

Average hourly wage: $33.53

Corporate income tax: 8.25%

Personal tax: 5.75%

Score: 4.65

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

LLC registration fee: $150

LLC recurring fee: $450

Annual corporate electricity bill: $842.46

Average annual wage: $64,530

Average hourly wage: $31.03

Corporate income tax: 7%

Personal tax: 5.99%

Score: 4.51

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

LLC registration fee: $200

LLC recurring fee: $29.50

Annual corporate electricity bill: $937.82

Average annual wage: $74,870

Average hourly wage: $36

Corporate income tax: 7.25%

Personal tax: 10.9%

Score: 4.22

John Penney / Getty Images

New Jersey

LLC registration fee: $125

LLC recurring fee: $75

Annual corporate electricity bill: $803.60

Average annual wage: $70,890

Average hourly wage: $34.08

Corporate income tax: 11.5%

Personal tax: 10.75%

Score: 4.14

©iStock.com

California

LLC registration fee: $90

LLC recurring fee: $810

Annual corporate electricity bill: $1,173.66

Average annual wage: $73,220

Average hourly wage: $35.20

Corporate income tax: 8.84%

Personal tax: 13.3%

Score: 4

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

LLC registration fee: $500

LLC recurring fee: $500

Annual corporate electricity bill: $872.99

Average annual wage: $76,600

Average hourly wage: $36.83

Corporate income tax: 8%

Personal tax: 9%

Score: 3.47

Data is sourced from Wix and is accurate as of July 2024.

