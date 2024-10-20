5 Worst Small Cities For Retirement

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to choosing a place to retire, many factors come into play — cost of living, healthcare, amenities, safety and quality of life. While small cities can offer charm and community, not all are ideal for retirees. Some small towns fall short in key areas that are crucial for a comfortable retirement.

Here are five of the worst small cities for retirement in 2025, based on factors like affordability, climate, access to healthcare and amenities.

Fairbanks, Alaska

While Alaska offers stunning natural beauty, Fairbanks can be challenging for retirees, especially those seeking a mild climate. Winters are harsh and long, with temperatures frequently plunging well below freezing. This can make daily activities difficult, especially for older adults. The cost of living in Fairbanks is higher than the national average, partly due to the expense of importing goods. Access to healthcare is also limited, with few specialized medical facilities nearby. Though it’s a haven for those who love adventure and isolation, Fairbanks may not be the best choice for retirees looking for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

Sebastian Jania, real estate expert and owner of Ontario Property Buyers, said other cities in Alaska also might not be the best choice as retirement spots. “Though it’s the state capital, Juneau is still comparatively remote from other Alaskan communities despite being more developed,” he said. “Its lack of connection to the mainland road network makes travel challenging and costly. Also, Nome, Alaska has very little access to supplies and services. Several goods need to be shipped or flown in, which raises the prices considerably.”

Aspen, Colorado

Retirees may be drawn to Aspen for its stunning mountain scenery and luxury lifestyle, but the high cost of living and seasonal tourist crowds can make it a challenging and expensive place to settle.

“Aspen has a very high cost of living, with typical home prices frequently surpassing $2 million. Retirement funds may be rapidly depleted by this. Basic medical facilities are available, but sophisticated therapies or specialist geriatric care may require travel to larger cities, such as Denver, which can be several hours distance,” Jania said.

Farmington, New Mexico

Farmington is a small city in the northwestern part of New Mexico and while it offers beautiful desert scenery, it has drawbacks for retirees. One significant issue is the limited healthcare options. The city’s medical facilities are few and far between and retirees may need to travel long distances for specialized care.

Another concern is the city’s higher-than-average crime rate, which can affect the overall sense of security for older residents. Farmington also lacks a robust public transportation system, making it difficult for retirees to get around without a car, especially if mobility becomes an issue in later years.

Key West, Florida

Key West might be a less-than-ideal choice for retirees for several reasons. First, the cost of living is notably high, with housing prices and everyday expenses being much steeper than the national average. This can strain retirement savings quickly.

Additionally, healthcare options in Key West are somewhat limited and for specialized treatments or emergencies, retirees may need to travel to mainland Florida, which could be inconvenient. Jania also highlighted another downside to settling in Key West. “Key West is particularly susceptible to storm surges and hurricanes. Seniors may find evacuations very challenging and stressful,” he said.

Harlingen, Texas

While Texas is generally considered a tax-friendly state for retirees, Harlingen may not be the best option for those looking for a small city with a high quality of life. Although the cost of living is affordable, Harlingen’s climate can be challenging, with extreme heat and humidity during the summer months, which can pose health risks, particularly for older adults. The town also lacks the vibrant cultural amenities that many retirees seek in their golden years.

Retirement is a time to unwind and savor life, but choosing the wrong location can take away from that enjoyment. Small cities like Fairbanks, Aspen, Key West or Harlingen, while charming in their own way, may have unique drawbacks that make them unsuitable for retirees. When selecting a retirement destination, it’s essential to consider factors like healthcare, cost of living, safety and climate to ensure your retirement years are your best yet!

