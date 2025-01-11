5 Ways Trump’s First and Second Terms Could Be Different for Retirees

Nathan Posner / Shutterstock / Nathan Posner / Shutterstock

From expanding Medicare Advantage benefits to providing tax cuts, President-elect Donald Trump’s first term brought significant changes to retirement policies and reflected a mix of reforms and fiscal priorities. The approach of his second term, dawning in just over a week, raises questions about the evolution and impact of his retirement policies.

“If Trump pursues changes to federal programs or tax policies in a second term, retirees might face risks like cuts to Social Security, Medicare or healthcare access,” said Christopher Stroup, the founder and president of Silicon Beach Planning. “Potential benefits could include tax reductions or more favorable policies on retirement savings. This may result in increased disposable income and investment growth in the long term.”

Here are five ways Trump’s first and second terms could be different for retirees.

Tax Breaks on Social Security Income

Trump pledged during his 2024 campaign to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security income.

Overall, if Trump fulfills his campaign promise, it could put more money in the pockets of retirees, especially those who live in states with no or low income taxes.

Uncertainty About Social Security’s Future

In an interview with AARP, Trump was adamant that he would “protect” Social Security through boosting the nation’s economic growth.

However, Trump is closer to the edge of Social Security’s fiscal cliff. Federal analysts estimate that the Social Security Trust Fund will be able to pay all of the total scheduled benefits until 2033. Unless Congress acts soon, the fund’s reserves will be depleted, and retirees could see only 79% of their benefit checks.

“President Trump has indicated that he is not going to reform Medicare or Social Security,” said Wayne Winegarden, an economist at the Pacific Research Institute. “This is problematic, because both programs are on financially unsustainable paths. Without reforms, retiree benefits will be cut significantly.”

More or Continued Tax Breaks

In addition to eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits, Trump said he would continue or make permanent many of the tax cuts he enacted during his first term that are set to expire this year.

During Trump’s first term, many retirees benefitted from tax code changes that lowered their tax rates, preserved favorable tax rates for long-term capital gains and qualified dividends, and doubled federal estate and gift exemptions.

