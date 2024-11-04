5 Ways a Trump 2024 Win Could Impact Businesses and Employees’ Wallets, According to CEOs

In a few days, Americans will elect a new president — and no matter who takes office, there will be major economic changes.

“The real challenge will come from a potentially divided Congress, which could impact everything from trade negotiations to tax policies,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel Software.

Major policy shifts will happen whoever wins, but if former President Donald Trump prevails and wins a second term, here are five ways his proposed policies could impact businesses and employees’ wallets, according to CEOs.

Potential Tax Changes

Trump has many tax plans, including eliminating taxation on Social Security, tips and overtime. He also stated he’s considering getting rid of the federal income tax and extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which is scheduled to expire by the end of 2025. The TCJA is a big win for businesses and large corporations, because it lowers their tax rates.

“A Trump win could lead to changes in the tax landscape, with a strong possibility of corporate tax cuts similar to his previous administration,” said Drew Yancey, Ph.D., founder and CEO at Teleios Strategy. “This might mean increased capital for businesses, allowing for greater investment in expansion and innovation.

“However, it could also reduce government revenue, potentially leading to cuts in public services that indirectly impact employees.”

Meyercord added, “Businesses should anticipate a continuation of the tax cuts first introduced during Trump’s presidency. Trump has already pledged to extend those cuts and lower the corporate tax rate even further, aiming to bolster American manufacturing.”

Immigration Policy and Labor Market Dynamics

Immigration is another important issue for voters, and Trump has touted a massive deportation plan that would affect businesses.

“Tighter immigration policies will reduce the labor supply, especially in industries that have traditionally relied heavily on immigrant labor, such as [the] agricultural, construction and technology sectors,” said Joe Cronin, president of International Citizens Insurance.

Wages would also be affected, according to Cronin. “With reduced labor available on the supply front, wages are likely to rise in any area of demand not matched by the supply of available labor. … High demand with low supply would increase wages and be a boon to those employees. However, labor shortages may be a hindrance to some businesses, which could reduce productivity and increase labor costs.”