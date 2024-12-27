5 Ways the Lives of the Wealthy Could Change Under Trump

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House has sparked a wave of anticipation and apprehension, particularly among those with the most to gain — or lose. With policies that promise sweeping tax cuts, aggressive tariffs and a crypto-friendly overhaul, his administration could reshape the financial landscape in ways that heavily favor the wealthy. But, as with any bold agenda, there are trade-offs that could ripple through every corner of the economy.

Read Next: The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Boomers Should Make Before Inauguration Day

For You: How To Financially Plan for the New Year Under the New Trump Presidency

Here’s a closer look at what Trump’s plans might mean for the wealthy — and what costs could emerge along the way.

Tax Reforms

Trump’s commitment to extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is music to the ears of the affluent. On top of that, he’s proposed eliminating taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits, while offering exemptions for groups like military personnel and first responders.

Perhaps most striking is the suggestion to replace federal income taxes with a tariff-based funding system.

The Perks: Wealthy individuals stand to gain the most from these reforms, enjoying drastically lower tax liabilities and more disposable income to invest or save. Businesses and entrepreneurs may also benefit from fewer financial constraints, allowing for expanded growth opportunities.

The Costs: Critics warn that a tariff-based system could lead to underfunded public services, as tariffs are less reliable revenue sources than income taxes. Additionally, this approach may deepen income inequality, disproportionately benefiting high earners while leaving middle- and lower-income households with fewer resources.

Find Out: After Trump’s Win, 1 in 5 Republicans Are More Likely To Purchase a Home in 2025

Tariffs: A Hidden Tax for Consumers

Tariffs have long been a centerpiece of Trump’s economic vision. His plan includes imposing tariffs of 10% to 100% on imports from countries like China and Mexico, with the goal of encouraging domestic production and making foreign competitors “pay their dues.”

The Perks: Wealthy individuals with stakes in domestic industries may see significant gains as tariffs boost demand for American-made goods. Certain sectors, such as manufacturing, could experience renewed investment and growth.

The Costs: Tariffs often result in higher prices for imported goods, ranging from electronics to luxury items, which may strain household budgets — even for affluent consumers. Critics also note that such policies can exacerbate inflationary pressures, particularly for everyday essentials like groceries, impacting broader consumer spending habits.