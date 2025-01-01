5 Ways Boomers Saved for Retirement That Won’t Work for Younger Generations

©Shutterstock.com

Retirement planning has evolved, and strategies that worked for baby boomers may no longer be effective for others.

With fewer company pensions, rising interest rates and shifting economic policies on the horizon, younger generations face unique challenges. Relying on job security, employer-provided benefits, or low-risk investments aren’t safe bets for people younger than 60, forcing them to evaluate the current financial landscape and adapt accordingly.

Consider This: I’m a Retired Boomer — 3 Things I Wish I Had Done Differently To Better Prepare For Retirement Longevity

Trending Now: Avoid This Retirement Savings Mistake That’s Costing Americans Up To $300K

Here are the five ways boomers saved for retirement that won’t work for younger generations.

Company Pensions

The number of companies that offer a traditional defined benefit (DB) pension plan that pays a lifetime annuity has decreased over the past 30 years.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 15% of private industry workers had access to a defined benefit plan.

“With the move to 401(k)s and IRAs, the responsibility for saving and investing has largely shifted to individuals,” said Christopher Stroup, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial. “Younger generations must now actively contribute to these plans, choose their investments and manage their portfolios.”

In addition, Stroup said individuals must also bear the consequences of poor investment decisions or insufficient savings because 401(k) balances are subject to market performance.

Find Out: 6 Things Frugal Boomers Never Buy

Lower Cost of Living

Both boomers and younger generations dealt with inflation and stagnation during their prime earning years.

“It may surprise Gen Z to learn that the baby boomers did not have a smooth ride in their early years,” said Kevin Connor, founder and CEO of Modern SBC, a strategic branding and communications company. “The 1970s and 1980s were difficult economic times, with challenges are easily forgotten today.”

However, wage stagnation coupled with job insecurity and rising living costs make it more difficult for younger generations to save for retirement.

“With higher expenses for housing, healthcare and education, many younger workers struggle to prioritize long-term savings,” Stroup said. “In contrast, boomers benefitted from higher wages and more affordable living costs during their working years.”

Social Security

The future of Social Security in the next decade is uncertain, despite political promises to the contrary.