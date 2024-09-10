Here are the 5 US cities with the most working seniors — why some are working extra deep into their golden years

For many seniors, the realities of retirement have changed drastically from when they started their career all those decades ago. Census Bureau data shows that close to 11 million seniors ages 65 and older are still working, and even more older Americans expect to hold jobs in the future.

These older Americans report to work throughout the U.S., but there are certain areas where an especially high percentage of seniors still collect a paycheck.

Don't miss

Here are the five cities with the most working seniors, according to analysis by LLC.org.

1. Irving, Texas

Irving is the first of two Texas cities on the list. In Irving, 29.3% of adults 65 and over are still in the workforce. In total, 6,805 seniors are still holding down jobs in the area.

Lots of seniors work in Irvine because there are simply lots of seniors there. The report notes that the city recently saw this demographic’s population grow by 10.7%. With an older crowd, more employers are providing opportunities for seniors to continue making productive contributions.

A steep increase in the cost of living in Irving is also a contributing factor, as some older Americans are now unable to get by without a paycheck.

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah also has a high percentage of senior workers, with 27.7% of the older adult population holding down jobs. That's 22,529 working seniors.

Like Irving, Salt Lake City's elderly population has been growing. A special program, Return Utah, also helps people get back into work after taking a break. Thanks to this program, retirees who stopped working will find it easier to restart if they want or need to and receive training, coaching and development resources.

Story continues

Read more: These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

3. Plano, Texas

With 11,454 senior workers in Plano, this North Texas city has the third-largest population of working retirees nationwide. In total, 27.6% of the area’s senior population is employed.

Plano has a large percentage of college-educated residents, with 58% holding at least a bachelor’s degree, according to a local ABC report. Many available jobs in the area, including management positions and office work, tend to be jobs older Americans still thrive in. This hospitable environment helps seniors work longer.

4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

An estimated 9,149 of Fort Lauderdale's 34,756 older adults are employed. That means working seniors account for around 26.3% of the older population.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the rising cost of living is keeping many retirement age Floridians on-the-job in Fort Lauderdale. Condo assessment fees and homeowners insurance costs have both rapidly increased in Florida and many older Americans simply can't absorb these added expenses without a paycheck coming in.

5. Irvine, California

Finally, Irvine, California comes in last on the list of the top five places where the most senior workers live. A total of 7,649 out of Irvine's 29,095 seniors are still going to work, which means around 26.3% of the city's older population is collecting a paycheck.

The cost of living is high in Irvine, with necessary expenses priced 64.9% higher than the U.S. average. Seniors who want to live in this area often need a paycheck to cover their basic expenses. Orange County also runs a Senior Employment Program to help out older residents looking to get back to work.

Whether you live in these cities or elsewhere, working in retirement can help keep your mind engaged and keep your bank account full. If you're worried about making ends meet in retirement, finding a place to live with a thriving senior job market may be the key to your financial success.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.