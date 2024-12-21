5 Times Renting Isn’t a Waste of Money, According to Rachel Cruze

Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com

Buying a home is a significant part of the American dream. Renting is often viewed as wasting money or not having serious goals. Analyzing the renting versus buying dilemma can be challenging for many Americans.

In a recent YouTube video, personal finance expert Rachel Cruze covered the topic and shared instances where renting may be better than buying.

These are five times it makes sense to rent, according to Cruze.

Moving to a New City

Moving to a new city can be exciting. You get to experience new things, make new friends, and have increased opportunities. However, it’s also not without challenges, as it takes time to learn the ins and outs of your new hometown.

“If you’re moving to a new place, you want a good sense of what is going on in the part of the city you’re looking at. Because if you’re going to put roots down, you want to make sure you enjoy that part,” said Cruze. Renting for a year or two allows people to learn about the city before committing to such a major purchase.

If You Have a Big Life Change

Significant life changes are often fraught with emotions and change. For example, a divorce may lead to significant financial changes, new locations, and new realities. Purchasing a house may not be the wisest choice, as you want to get on solid ground before making a permanent assessment of where to go next in life.

Cruze noted, “If you are getting married, going through a divorce, or if you’re fresh out of college, or anything like that, just rent for a year.” Renting short-term gives that time to appraise things before making a more permanent decision.

If You Still Have Debt To Pay Off

Debt, particularly high-interest debt, can be suffocating. Cruze promotes waiting until all debt is paid off before buying a new house. Debt may leave you open to problematic budgetary situations, especially when an emergency arises.

This is of particular importance when considering mortgage payments are still higher than rent. The average mortgage payment is nearly 40% higher than the average rent payment, according to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE). Spending less on rent makes additional funds available to eliminate debt and be in a better position to buy.

If You Don’t Have an Emergency Fund

Homebuyers know that repairs can arise at any time, and often at the worst times. Unless you have the skills to make repairs, an emergency fund is necessary to provide a financial safety net. Cruze recommends having a fully funded emergency fund before entertaining the purchase of a house.