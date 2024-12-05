5 Things Near-Retirees Need To Do Now Before 2024 Ends

Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images

Retirement is a major step that requires careful planning and smart decision-making to be successful. You’ll need to be financially prepared to spend two or three decades without a regular paycheck. At the same time, you want to be flexible enough to tweak your plans if the need arises.

The planning part should begin when you’re young and just entering the workforce. But as you near retirement, you’ll need to narrow your focus to a few specific matters to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

If you plan to retire sometime in the near future — like next year — here are five things to do now before the end of 2024.

See More: Avoid This Retirement Savings Mistake That’s Costing Americans Up To $300K

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Review Your Assets and Liabilities

When you are nearing retirement, it’s essential that you know exactly where you stand financially. This means having an accurate accounting of your assets and liabilities. Begin by reviewing all of your retirement savings accounts, including 401(k) plans, pensions and IRA plans.

Next, review other assets such as investments, real estate holdings, personal belongings and valuables. After that, add up all your debts. If you can afford it, hire a financial advisor to go over the numbers and help you develop a strategy for maximizing your assets and minimizing your debts.

Check Out: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

Make a Budget

Budgets take on added importance in retirement because many retirees live on fixed incomes. At the basic level, your budget should include how much money is coming in, how much it will take to attain your retirement goals and how much debt you have.

Joseph Patrick Roop, founder and president of Belmont Capital Advisors, said to put together both a monthly budget and annual budget.

“Sometimes folks forget the annual items like property tax,” Roop explained. “Also, have a written income plan identifying the income sources for your retirement.”

A general rule of thumb is that you’ll need 80% of your working income in retirement to maintain your standard of living, according to AARP. Social Security is only intended to replace about 40% of your earnings while working, which means you’ll need to get the other 40% from other sources.

Decide When You Want To Claim Social Security

You can claim Social Security benefits as early as age 62, but you’re almost always better off waiting until full retirement age or later because you’ll get a bigger monthly check throughout your retirement.