5 Things Boomers Should Do With Their Money Now That Trump Will Be President

In President-elect Donald Trump’s 20-point Agenda 47, his official platform of policies for his second stay in the White House, No. 14 promises to protect Social Security. But there are still many other agenda items that could benefit, or jeopardize, the plans of those close to or in retirement.

Here are some moves baby boomers might want to make before Trump takes office again.

Stick With Certain Types of Stocks

Stocks are not inherently partisan, of course, but certain stocks and sectors typically benefit more from Republican policies, according to Paul Carlson, managing partner at Law Firm Velocity. So with Trump retaking the White House, backed by an all-Republican Congress, there’s a potential for shifting fiscal policy that could affect the stock market.

“Given his history with deregulation and tax cuts, it will probably impact sectors like energy and healthcare positively,” he said. “I’d lean into reallocating some of your portfolio into sectors that typically thrive under Republican leadership, like energy, financials and infrastructure.”

Diversify

Typically, those who reach retirement age are well diversified to hedge against risk. But boomers close to or in retirement might want to take an even safer stance with the change in the White House.

“Your portfolio of stocks and bonds may not be enough,” said Stuart Schiffman, founder and managing partner of Compound Wealth Advisors. “Consider adding positions in alternative assets like real estate, commodities and cryptocurrency, but don’t overdo it. Keep alternatives to no more than 10% of your portfolio.”

Carlson added that if your portfolio is heavy in tech stocks, now would be a good time to take some profits and diversify into more stable sectors.

Watch Inflation

Inflation was a major theme for both candidates during the presidential race. And despite the fact that inflation is now well under 3%, that doesn’t mean it’s definitively in the rearview mirror. Many economists see Trump’s tariff policies, if enacted, as inflationary. That includes Carlson, who advised boomers to prepare for this possibility.

“To be safe, you’ll want to budget for higher living costs and think about locking in fixed expenses where you can, like refinancing your mortgage or securing long-term care insurance now before rates climb,” Carslon said.