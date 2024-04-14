Advertisement
5 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2024

Dawn Allcot
·3 min read
©Ford
©Ford

Experts predict that new car prices will continue falling in 2024. Kelley Blue Book reported that, in March 2024, prices were down 5.4% from their peak in December 2022, with manufacturer incentives the month prior averaging nearly $2,800.

If you are considering a new vehicle this year, you may be able to snag a deal. But you might want to avoid one of these five SUVs and crossover vehicles.

Mustang Mach-E

Ford made its foray into the land of EVs in 2019 with the Mustang Mach-E. If you can get over driving a Mustang that’s actually an SUV, rather than a sports car, you might give the Mach-E a second look. But you might do better to consider the Tesla Model Y, which has a longer track record, better technology across the board and slightly more passenger and cargo space.

Ford Escape

The Ford Escape crossover SUV is affordably priced at under $30,000 for the base model. But when you compare it to competitors like the best-in-class Toyota RAV4 or the Mazda CX-5, it doesn’t seem to have a lot going for it, according to the pros at AutoEvolution. The RAV4 sports better performance, greater fuel efficiency and more cargo space.

Acura RDX

The Acura RDX, a luxury compact SUV, isn’t a bad car, according to AutoEvolution. It’s just that the BMW X3 is so much better. Plus, it’s roughly the same price, starting at approximately $46,000. “[T]here’s no way the Acura can challenge the BMW in terms of performance — nor build quality, on-board tech, safety, connectivity, you name it,” AutoEvolution wrote.

Ford Edge

The Ford Edge doesn’t seem to have much of an edge in the mid-size SUV market, according to reviewers. Car and Driver gave it a meager 6.5 out of 10, calling it outdated with mediocre fuel-efficiency for a four-cylinder SUV. You can get more for less money with a Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade, which both offer flexible third-row seating.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the priciest SUV on this list, ranging from $92,540 to $113,290 or more. For that price, you can get the luxury and prestige of a Range Rover, which is also available as a plug-in hybrid.

The Takeaway

At every price point, you’ll find SUVs that are a good value and those that don’t deliver what they should for the money. Before you invest tens of thousands, you’ll want to read reviews, talk to friends and test-drive a few vehicles that meet your needs and budget.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2024