5 Stocks To Invest in Ahead of Inauguration Day, According to Experts

Galeanu Mihai / iStock.com

As is usually the case in election years, the stock markets have done well in the weeks since the Nov. 5 presidential election. This has less to do with who won (ex-President Donald Trump) than the fact that investors have finally moved past the uncertainty of who might win.

“[The market] doesn’t care who wins presidential elections. It just is happy the election is over,” investment analyst Chris Preston wrote in a recent report for the Cabot Wealth Network. “Beyond that, stocks — led by certain sectors — rise on the promises of what could be under the new administration.”

It will likely take years to learn which stocks benefit the most under a second Trump administration, which officially begins with his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. But certain companies are decent bets to see a near-term uptick in their share prices.

Here are five stocks to invest in ahead of Inauguration Day, according to experts.

Mastercard (MA)

Dec. 4 closing price : $521.14

Year-to-date share price gain : 23.45%

Average 2025 earnings estimate: $16.32 per share

David Materazzi, CEO of automated trading platform Galileo FX, called Mastercard his “top pick for a world that never stops buying” — something he expects will happen if the economy picks up steam.

“If the economy gets a boost, Mastercard becomes a direct beneficiary,” Materazzi told GOBankingRates. “Every transaction fuels its growth. With digital payments growing and cash fading fast, Mastercard isn’t just riding the wave…it is the wave.”

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Dec. 4 closing price : 326.35

Year-to-date share price gain : 1.07%

Average 2025 earnings estimate: $11.47 per share

Here’s a case of a stock that hasn’t set the world on fire lately, but could be undervalued and primed for a rebound in the months ahead. Bio-Rad develops life sciences products for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. Following Trump’s win, it was cited as a “stock to buy” by Dave Sekera, CFA, chief US market strategist at Morningstar.

“We think it relies kind of on that razor and razor blade business model,” Sekera said in a recent analysis. “Consumable reagents account for 70% of their total sales. And of course those reagents are often sold at a higher margin than what we see for the equipment and for the instruments.”