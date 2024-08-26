Advertisement
10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

John Csiszar
·3 min read
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans consider relocating to other states for a variety of reasons, from getting a new job to enhancing their quality of life. But for high earners, the mathematics of taxation often plays a big role. High earners often have their own businesses or a large amount of investments, two sources of income that don’t necessarily tie you to a specific state.

With some states assessing double-digit tax rates and others charging nothing at all, it’s inevitable that at least some high earners will move to a more tax-friendly home. This simplistic observation is borne out by migration data, which shows a major influx of high-earning Americans into zero-tax states while high-tax states suffer outflows.

Here’s a look at where high earners flocked to, according to SmartAsset, with “high earner” defined as having a minimum of $200,000 in adjusted gross income.

CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 46,874

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 17,103

  • Net migration: 29,771

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $907,013

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 25,931

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 17,671

  • Net migration: 8,260

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $579,207

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 13,430

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 7,638

  • Net migration: 5,792

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $456,384

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 8,695

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 3,425

  • Net migration: 5,270

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $501,205

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 11,041

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 6,676

  • Net migration: 4,365

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $561,112

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 8,786

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 4,466

  • Net migration: 4,320

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $586,256

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 6,118

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 3,529

  • Net migration: 2,589

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $845,035

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 3,540

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 1,427

  • Net migration: 2,113

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $494,497

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 10,026

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 8,623

  • Net migration: 1,403

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $590,626

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Inflow of high-earner households: 2,981

  • Outflow of high-earner households: 1,877

  • Net migration: 1,104

  • Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $619,679

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is accurate as of July 30, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1