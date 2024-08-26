10 States Rich Americans Are Flocking To — Florida Is No. 1

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans consider relocating to other states for a variety of reasons, from getting a new job to enhancing their quality of life. But for high earners, the mathematics of taxation often plays a big role. High earners often have their own businesses or a large amount of investments, two sources of income that don’t necessarily tie you to a specific state.

With some states assessing double-digit tax rates and others charging nothing at all, it’s inevitable that at least some high earners will move to a more tax-friendly home. This simplistic observation is borne out by migration data, which shows a major influx of high-earning Americans into zero-tax states while high-tax states suffer outflows.

Here’s a look at where high earners flocked to, according to SmartAsset, with “high earner” defined as having a minimum of $200,000 in adjusted gross income.

Florida

Inflow of high-earner households: 46,874

Outflow of high-earner households: 17,103

Net migration: 29,771

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $907,013

Texas

Inflow of high-earner households: 25,931

Outflow of high-earner households: 17,671

Net migration: 8,260

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $579,207

North Carolina

Inflow of high-earner households: 13,430

Outflow of high-earner households: 7,638

Net migration: 5,792

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $456,384

South Carolina

Inflow of high-earner households: 8,695

Outflow of high-earner households: 3,425

Net migration: 5,270

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $501,205

Arizona

Inflow of high-earner households: 11,041

Outflow of high-earner households: 6,676

Net migration: 4,365

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $561,112

Tennessee

Inflow of high-earner households: 8,786

Outflow of high-earner households: 4,466

Net migration: 4,320

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $586,256

Nevada

Inflow of high-earner households: 6,118

Outflow of high-earner households: 3,529

Net migration: 2,589

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $845,035

Idaho

Inflow of high-earner households: 3,540

Outflow of high-earner households: 1,427

Net migration: 2,113

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $494,497

Colorado

Inflow of high-earner households: 10,026

Outflow of high-earner households: 8,623

Net migration: 1,403

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $590,626

New Hampshire

Inflow of high-earner households: 2,981

Outflow of high-earner households: 1,877

Net migration: 1,104

Household income (AGI) for high earners moving in: $619,679

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is sourced from SmartAsset and is accurate as of July 30, 2024.

