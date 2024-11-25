5 stalled mega mergers that could get a green light under Trump

Deal season is back. That’s the sentiment of many on Wall Street who expect Donald Trump’s re-election to trigger a new wave of merger activity. The changed political landscape could also see the rekindling of large Biden-era deals—featuring well known brands like Intel, Albertson's and Tempur Sealy—that were blocked on antitrust grounds, or simply abandoned, as companies bet the time is ripe to try again.

The climate to resurrect stalled mergers (scroll down for our list of top 5) is more favorable in part because many predict Lina Khan, the current chair of the Federal Trade Commission and a noted antitrust hawk, will be out the door shortly. Trump is expected to turn to one of the two current Republican FTC commissioners to serve as an acting lead for the agency.

“With the replacement of Lina Khan, we will see some heavy M&A action kick off even before the Trump administration is sworn in. It will be an interesting time because people are ready to spend and innovate,” said Liz Miller, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department—the other agency that shares antitrust enforcement with the FTC—is likely to move away from recent rhetoric and policies that had a chilling effect on deals, according to industry insiders. “The Biden administration discouraged lots of transactions by just dragging out the review process and making it longer and expensive,” one industry insider said.

For context, Biden’s regulators in 2023 filed a record 50 enforcement actions to fix or block merger transactions. Many blamed Biden’s antitrust zeal with helping slowdown M&A. The number of U.S. announced mergers are running off 34% from 2021, when a record 15,582 deals totaled $2.5 trillion in value, according to data from Dealogic.

“The policies advocated by the FTC and the DOJ over the last four years have undoubtedly hampered deal activity and corporates’ willingness to forge into a transaction with the inability to gauge the likelihood of close,” said Michal Katz, head of investment and corporate banking at Mizuho Americas, a division of Mizuho Financial Group.

Big mergers back on the table?

One of the biggest deals that fell by the wayside due to regulatory interference was Nvidia’s $40 billion offer to buy Arm, which was announced in September 2020 while Trump was still in office. It was Biden’s FTC that sued to stop the chip merger in December 2021, leading Nvidia to call off the deal months later, in 2022. There is little chance that Nvidia will ever buy the chip designer now. Arm went public in fall 2023 and is currently worth about $145 billion.

