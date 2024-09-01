5 Slow Selling American Cars to Get At a Low Price Before 2025

DuxX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite pandemic production hiccups and starting prices that have declined but are still inflated, America’s obsession with cars remains is alive and well. As does its love of anything “new.”

Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

The financially savvy know that you should never buy a new vehicle when you can get a deal on a nearly new one, and now is the perfect time for prospective car buyers to wrangle a discount.

“August and early September are the best times to look for deals on 2024 models because most manufacturers change over model years in late September and October,” said Justin S. Byrd, President of Team Velocity, a marketing and technology platform provider specializing in auto marketing specializing in automotive partnerships.

Also take a look at car brands that are affordable that you won’t regret buying.

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

Weigh Your Options When it Comes to Incentives

Speaking to GOBankingRates, Byrd stated that inventories have rebounded nicely since the pandemic, but interest rates have increased significantly too. As a result, “Manufacturers have to be more aggressive with their incentives to mitigate these market changes,” said Byrd.

Slow-selling models will likely be heavily incentivized with offers of cash rebates and lower APRs while automakers introduce 2025 models to the marketplace. But just as you should buy a car that fits your needs and budget, you should also consider incentives wisely.

“Most incentives can’t be combined, so consumers need to evaluate which option will save them the most money,” said Byrd. “If a lower monthly payment is your priority, financing offers can deliver more competitive rates compared to traditional options.

“However, most of the time, a cash rebate can save you more because you can apply it to your down payment, saving you money up front. Even though you’ll still pay interest, it will be on a smaller loan amount.”

Story continues

Read Next: 6 Best Used Cars for Retirees Under $10K in 2024

For You: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

wildpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 5 Slowest-Selling American Cars for August 2024

GOBankingrates already detailed significant current deals and expected brand and model discounts for September. Still, if you’re searching for a new-to-you vehicle, it’s worth doing your homework and keeping an open mind.

“While brand-wide incentives do exist, they are less common,” said Byrd. “Most incentives are heavily dependent on specific models, geographic locations, and overall market demands,” He added that buyers might have more luck with domestic auto brands as well, who “typically offer more aggressive incentives than imports, largely due to higher inventory levels.”

According to Forbes, it’s also a good idea to look at cars that are due to be discontinued for 2025, as dealers will be looking to move inventory. When shopping online and at lots, don’t ignore models like the Chevy Camaro and Malibu, Ford Edge and Escape, Jeep Cherokee and Renegade and the once popular Subaru Legacy, among others.

If you’re keeping an eye on slow sellers, check out the worst-selling cars of the first half of 2024 and the following 5 slowest-selling vehicles of August, per CarEdge Insights.

Try This: 7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

©Stellantis Media

1. Dodge Hornet

MSRP: $32,995-$38,290

Market Day Supply: 428

Total For Sale: 14,596

As Car and Driver notes, Dodge’s Hornet Hybrid is a promising foray into the burgeoning world of hybrids, but it doesn’t distinguish itself from its segment, and its non-hybrid version is about $10,000 less. But the regular gas-fueled Hornet (along with Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer) is the slowest-selling new car for August.

©Stellantis Media

2. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

MSRP: $93,945-$116,190

Market Day Supply: 428

Total For Sale: $2,214

The Grand Wagoneer excels at some things (passenger seating, cargo space, towing capacity, off-road capability), but comes up short at others (comfort, tech, value for money), per Edmunds. Something is scaring off buyers from going all in on the Grand Wagoneer now. Despite brand struggles, sales were great during the first half of 2024, per Automotive News.

©Lincoln Media

3. Lincoln Aviator

MSRP: $54,735-$80,620

Market Day Supply: 392

Total For Sale: 8,153

U.S. News and World Report already has cash back and finance deals on the Black Label, Premiere and Reserve Aviator trims listed on its site, expiring at the end of September or later.

Trending Now: 6 Cars With Bad Reviews To Avoid

©Land Rover

4. Land Rover Discovery Sport

MSRP: $50,175-$54,375

Market Day Supply: 371

Total For Sale: 2,051

Overall, there are many models that have been slower to sell so far this year than the vehicles on this list. But for August, Discover Sport performed poorly for Land Rover. According to RealCarTips, the SE R-Dynamic trim is currently available for an average discount of $6,627, or 13.3%, off MSRP.

©Jeep

5. Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

MSRP: $96,945-$119,190

Market Day Supply: 354

Total For Sale: 1,218

2024 hasn’t been a stellar year for Stellantis. The automaker responsible for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram saw earnings down 48% in the first six months of this year, per The Detroit News. The company has already suggested cuts to its brands and employees were imminent. Look for big incentives on the Grand Wagoneer L in the near future.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Slow Selling American Cars to Get At a Low Price Before 2025