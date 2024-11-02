Here are 5 signs you’ve finally made it to the American ‘upper class’— and how to keep soaring higher in 2025

If you've ever wondered whether your income is considered “upper class,” Pew Research Center has an answer. It defines upper-income households as earning more than $169,800 as of 2022, based on a three-person household in a metropolitan area.

But the reality is that claiming this status isn’t just a matter of earning a certain income. It also boils down to reaching certain financial milestones. Here are a few signs that you’re part of the American upper class.

1. You have assets aside from just a savings account

It’s essential to always have money for emergencies in a savings account. In fact, at a minimum, you should aim for enough savings to cover three months of essential expenses. That could get you through a period of unemployment or pay for an unexpected home repair, among other things.

New York Life's 2024 Wealth Watch survey found that Americans with an emergency fund have an average of $29,741.87 tucked away. But if you have assets outside of a savings account or emergency fund, it’s a sign that you may be part of the upper class. Those assets could include a well-funded IRA, a portfolio of stocks or real estate holdings.

And the good news is that having these assets makes you more likely to stay in the upper class. If your portfolio is worth $50,000 today but grows at an annual 7% return over the next 25 years, a bit below the stock market’s average, you’d end up with over $271,000. And if you keep funding your portfolio, you can grow your wealth even more.

Similarly, if you directly invest in real estate and purchase a property, you can charge rent to cover the mortgage and homeownership costs. From there, your property might gain a lot of value through the years, adding to your net worth.

2. You've got wiggle room in your budget for extras

Many Americans must follow a strict budget to avoid debt. But if you have room in your budget for extras beyond your essential bills, it’s a sign that you’re in great shape financially.

That said, you don’t want to spend your money mindlessly just because you have it. Instead, ensure the extras you’re paying for are worthwhile.

It’s not worth spending $80 a month on a gym membership you barely use or $60 a month on a subscription box you mostly toss out. That’s money you could save or invest to grow even more wealth.

