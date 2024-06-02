5 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California is known for its nice weather and big cities – and its high cost of living. In fact, the Golden State is among the most expensive places to live in the United States.

Along with being expensive, some parts of California have higher crime rates than the average U.S. community. For example, some parts of Los Angeles have unusually high rates of crime.

Where should you look if you’re looking to find some of the safest and most affordable cities in California? Here is a look at five options to consider.

Rancho Santa Margarita

If you’ve never heard of this city, it’s located in Orange County and considered one of the safest places in California. It has very low crime rates – with violent crimes at only 0.39 per 1,000 people.

According to Safe and Sound Security, “The community takes pride in its safety, strengthened by active local law enforcement and engaged community members.”

Visalia

You might also want to check out Visalia. According to Houzeo, it’s a city known for being more affordable than many places in California and having a lower crime rate than other cities of its size. The median home price here is about $369,000 and the median rent is $1,950.

Clovis

If you’re looking for affordability and safety, check out Clovis. It’s known as one of California’s safest and most affordable cities. The median home price here is $498,000 and the median rent is $2,250. Not only is Clovis known for being affordable, but it’s a popular spot for those who love the outdoors.

Imperial

With a population of about 21,000 people, Imperial may be a nice place to settle down in a community with a low crime rate. It’s considered among the safest in California – with a crime rate of just 5.37 per 1,000 residents. Large cities are not too far away, making this a great location for those seeking big-city amenities without higher crime rates.

Moorpark

Similar to Imperial, you’ll find a safe city with access to larger ones if you live in Moorpark. The population here is about 36,000. The crime rate is 6.84 per 1,000 residents and the violent crime rate of 0.51 per 1,000 people is well below many cities across the United States.

