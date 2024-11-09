5 Rules Every Rich Person Uses To Make Money, According To Money Expert Ramit Sethi

In a recent YouTube video, Ramit Sethi advises, “Stop idolizing rich people. Start learning from what they actually do.” As the author of the bestselling book “I Will Teach You to Be Rich,” Sethi knows that many people envy the rich.

However, envy doesn’t make you money — action does. Here are five tips Sethi offers for managing money as the rich do so you can get closer to your own “rich life.”

Rule 1: X-Ray Your Finances

“You can’t manage something you don’t deeply understand,” said Sethi. He believes the wealthy have a deep, top-down knowledge of their finances. They know precisely how much they have coming in and where it’s going.

You can develop that knowledge by answering seven questions:

How much do you make?

How much do you owe, and when will your debt be gone?

What percentage of income are you investing?

What percentage are you saving?

What percentage goes to housing?

What types of things do you want to spend less or more on?

What are your fundamental beliefs about money?

Answer these questions as specifically as possible, and you’ll be ready to start managing your finances like the rich.

Rule 2: Make Systems for Everything

Sethi believes one of the major differences between the rich and others is that rich people don’t move their money manually. Instead, they create systems that automate savings, investments and bill payments, allowing them to focus on more important things.

Automated money systems eliminate the need for willpower, so your money goes where it needs to go, no matter what. They also free up significant mental space for more important money decisions, like increasing your income or choosing the best possible investments.

Rule 3: Plan Before It’s Necessary

“Rich people plan for the future and they look forward to it,” Sethi said. However, he believes it’s not the money that makes the rich optimistic — it’s their confidence in being able to create a plan and fulfill it.

Science is on Sethi’s side. Research has shown that specific goals make investors more effective. They develop more resilient strategies, monitor progress and adjust as necessary.

Those dollar-value goals can come from your financial priorities. If you know what you want, like a nice house or the freedom to travel, you can calculate how much you’ll need to save and when.