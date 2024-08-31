5 Rare Coins the Wealthy Collect That Are Worth Over $1,000

Ensup / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ever wonder why collectors are drawn to tiny, shiny discs of metal? It’s not just about the gleam of gold, and it’s not necessarily just about their value. For many, coin collecting is a blend of passion, history, and smart investment.

While some folks casually gather coins from their travels or lucky finds, wealthy collectors often take it up a notch, hunting for rare treasures to add to their collections. Here are five of those rare coins, each worth over $1,000.

1908 St. Gaudens Gold Double Eagle

Depending on its condition, Coin Trackers values the 1908 St. Gaudens Gold Double Eagle at between $2,000 and $4,000. According to Steve Chiaravallotti from Huggins & Scott Auctions, this $20 gold piece type is renowned as the largest value coin to circulate in the U.S.

It’s a popular collector’s piece, designed by sculptor Augustus St. Gaudens, thanks to its classic design and precious metal content – 90% gold and 10% copper. “At Huggins & Scott’s Summer Auction, we had a 1908 St. Gaudens $20 Gold Double Eagle that sold for $2,520,” said Chiaravallotti.

The 1916-D Mercury Dime

The 1916-D Mercury dime is a low mintage coin, with only 264,000 made and an estimated survival rate of around 10,000. Its starting value is around $1,000, but some have been sold for upwards of $43,000. No wonder Coin Trackers declares it the most valuable Mercury Dime ever minted.

1937-D “Three-Legged” Buffalo Nickel

As the name suggests, the 1937-D “three-legged” Buffalo nickel has a unique flaw: a missing leg. “A flaw at the Mint caused by over-polishing of the die used to strike the coin on the back, resulted in one of the legs not being visible,” said Chiaravallotti, who also shared that the coin’s value ranges from $500 to $150,000, depending on its condition. Collectors need to be cautious, though, as some counterfeiters have been known to file down the fourth leg on regular nickels to mimic the error!

1878 Morgan Silver Dollar

With a huge following, Morgan dollars are likely the most popular U.S. coins to collect. There are 95 different date/mintmark coins in the Morgan dollar series, and dozens sell for much more than $1,000 in higher grades. An 1878 Morgan silver dollar year set of five, featuring coins from various U.S. Mints — Philadelphia, New Orleans, Carson City, and San Francisco — plus one variation, sold for $1,020 at the Huggins & Scott Summer Auction.

1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent

Valued between $500 to $175,000 depending on condition and color, the 1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent might be one of the most well-known coins outside collectors’ circles, thanks to the story behind it. The designer, Victor David Brenner, initially placed his full name on the coin, but it was later changed to his initials due to public outcry. Only 484,000 of these coins made it into circulation, with an estimated survival rate of 50,000. This relatively small supply makes it a coveted item in the numismatic world.

What Makes a Coin Rare or Valuable?

In superior grades, many different types and dates of coins can sell for more than $1,000, while in lower grades, they can be had for as little as a couple of dollars. Their values are mainly determined by condition, mintage quantity, survival rate, and collector demand.

