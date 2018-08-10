5 pro athletes who earn millions yet drive Hondas, Jeeps and Chevys

When you earn a lot, it's tempting to spend a lot. And a lot of high-earning professional athletes do: NFL star Drew Brees and soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo both own multimillion-dollar sports cars.
But not every rich athlete spends millions on fancy rides. Quarterback Kirk Cousins drives a dented GMC Savana passenger van that he bought from his grandma for $5,000. Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris still drives a 26-year-old Mazda 626 sedan that he bought for $2.
GoCompare, a British financial services comparison site, rounded up some of the cheapest cars owned by the world's richest athletes. Sure, some of them own several vehicles, or have customized these rides, but here are five NBA and NFL stars who also own Hondas, Jeeps and Chevys.
GoCompare used British pounds in its report but provided CNBC Make It with the cost of the cars in U.S. dollars.
Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics point guard
2018 base salary: $20.1 million
Car model: Jeep Wrangler
Cost of base model: $28,940
Chris Paul
Houston Rockets point guard
2018 base salary: $35.7 million
Car model: Jeep Wrangler
Cost of base model: $28,940
Von Miller
Denver Broncos linebacker
2018 base salary: $2 million
Car model: Chevrolet Custom Camaro SS
Cost of base model: $26,900
Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors forward
2018 base salary: $30 million
Car model: Chevrolet Custom Camaro SS
Cost of base model: $26,900
Andrew Luck
Indianapolis Colts quarterback
2018 base salary: $12 million
Car model: Honda Accord
Cost of base model: $24,460
