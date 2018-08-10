5 pro athletes who earn millions yet drive Hondas, Jeeps and Chevys

When you earn a lot, it's tempting to spend a lot. And a lot of high-earning professional athletes do: NFL star Drew Brees and soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo both own multimillion-dollar sports cars.

But not every rich athlete spends millions on fancy rides. Quarterback Kirk Cousins drives a dented GMC Savana passenger van that he bought from his grandma for $5,000. Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris still drives a 26-year-old Mazda 626 sedan that he bought for $2.

GoCompare, a British financial services comparison site, rounded up some of the cheapest cars owned by the world's richest athletes. Sure, some of them own several vehicles, or have customized these rides, but here are five NBA and NFL stars who also own Hondas, Jeeps and Chevys.

GoCompare used British pounds in its report but provided CNBC Make It with the cost of the cars in U.S. dollars.

Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics point guard

2018 base salary: $20.1 million

Car model: Jeep Wrangler

Cost of base model: $28,940





Chris Paul

Houston Rockets point guard

2018 base salary: $35.7 million

Car model: Jeep Wrangler

Cost of base model: $28,940





Von Miller

Denver Broncos linebacker

2018 base salary: $2 million

Car model: Chevrolet Custom Camaro SS

Cost of base model: $26,900





Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors forward

2018 base salary: $30 million

Car model: Chevrolet Custom Camaro SS

Cost of base model: $26,900





Andrew Luck

Indianapolis Colts quarterback

2018 base salary: $12 million

Car model: Honda Accord

Cost of base model: $24,460

Don't miss: 5 rich athletes who live like they're broke

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!







