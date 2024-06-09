5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Washington but Way Cheaper

perinjo / iStock/Getty Images

Living well in your golden years means getting creative with your money and doing your best to make sure you have your essentials. That, and a little bit of room for the fun stuff too (it’s ok to indulge in your hobbies, you deserve it!).

Of course, there are areas in the US that are probably easier to stretch your dollars than Washington State. According to an article published last year by CNBC, the state was the fourth most expensive in the U.S. for those who are retired. So, if you want to find a more affordable place to retire, you can consider these five other places:

Iowa

With its idyllic rural areas and (mostly) friendly folks, Iowa sits at the top of the list for affordability. Median home prices are lower than the national average and there are low healthcare costs.

Delaware

Though not the most affordable in terms of cost of living, Delaware offers other perks like quality healthcare options, a wide range of culture, and little to no major extreme weather.

West Virginia

You’ll find that this state is super affordable, and outdoor enthusiasts will love all the opportunities to be in nature. You also won’t have a huge tax burden and decent options for healthcare.

Missouri

Living costs are generally low in this state. However, those who want to avoid extreme weather and have more access to cultural opportunities may want to move elsewhere.

Mississippi

This state offers plenty of cities with outdoor activities and cultural sites. Retirees who want warmer weather will probably like it, and the fact that crime can be relatively low depends on where you live in Mississippi.

Although affordability is important, you’ll want to consider other factors when deciding where to retire. Think about lifestyle choices and whether you want to be near family and friends. No matter where you head to, take the time to consider your expenses and what you need to set aside for a comfortable retirement.

