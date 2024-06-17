5 Mid-Range Luxury Car Brands That Make the Middle-Class Feel Rich

ALI HAIDER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Sometimes it feels good to spend a little extra to treat yourself. If you’re thinking about buying a mid-range luxury car but don’t want to drop $100,000 or more, here are five brands that can make you feel rich without huge price tags.

1. Acura

According to TrueCar, the 2024 Acura TLX is among the best midsize luxury cars for the money. “The 2024 Acura TLX hits a sport-sedan sweet spot with fresh styling, premium appointments, fun-to-drive performance, and attractive pricing.”

With a price around $46,000, the Acura TLX has a lower price than many of its rivals. This vehicle also delivers well when it comes to gas mileage.

2. Lexus

If you haven’t considered Lexus for your next vehicle, now may be the time. After all, J.D, Power gave it the highest vehicle dependability in 2023.

According to Modded, “It combines Toyota’s well-established reputation for reliability with the flare and finesse of Japanese automotive design.”

One vehicle you might want to look at is the 2024 Lexus ES. With a starting price around $41,000, TrueCar calls it one of the best midsize luxury cars for your money.

3. BMW

You might be surprised to see BMW — arguably the champion in luxury vehicle sales — on this list of more affordable luxury cars.

Look no further than the 2024 BMW 5 Series. It starts around $56,000 and offers a great ride for the money. Along with the elegant styling you’d expect, this one comes with revamped engines for additional power.

4. Mercedes-Benz

There are plenty of good reasons Mercedes-Benz is so popular among drivers. Some of it stems from good old competition.

“The BMW-Mercedes rivalry has been at the forefront of the luxury car scene for half a century, and their friendly competition holds them to a higher standard than all other brands,” according to Modded.

With a starting price around $62,000, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is among the best midsize luxury cars you can find for the money. You’ll find a posh interior, plenty of tech features and good power with nice fuel economy.

5. Audi

Why Audi? According to Modded, “This company continues to churn out ultra-reliable cars with pristine handling in any road conditions.”

One example of a great midsize luxury option that’s a good value is the 2024 Audi A4 allroad. It will set you back about $50,000, but this rugged wagon offers sports-sedan handling.

