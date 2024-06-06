5 Luxury Hybrid Vehicles That Are Worth the Money

©Lexus

You might think that purchasing a hybrid vehicle means making the choice between finding an eco-conscious ride that is good for the planet and human health, and allowing yourself to enjoy the beauty and comfort of a luxury vehicle. However, you don’t have to choose between these two desires — not when there are so many excellent luxury hybrid vehicles on the market.

Up Next: 10 New Cars To Avoid Buying in 2024

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

GOBankingRates took a look at some of the highest rated, best reviewed luxury vehicles available right now to give you a sense of the cars that could help you achieve the perks of driving a hybrid car without forfeiting the fine style of a luxury vehicle.

2024 Lexus NX Hybrid

When it comes to the very best luxury hybrid SUVs on the market, U.S. News & World Report is unequivocal in its love of the 2024 Lexus NX Hybrid. Based on an expert ranking that factored in safety, reliability, fuel economy and cargo capacity, Lexus NX Hybrid came in first in its class.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, the publication praised the Lexus NX Hybrid for its fuel economy, giving it a high score of 9.3 out of 10. Though the car’s price range can start at $42,655 for a 350h model, the excellent performance and comfortable, well-constructed interior make it worth the cost.

Explore More: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

2024 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid

U.S. News and World Report also had high praise for another Lexus luxury hybrid car, ranking the Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid as a top choice in the plug-in hybrid category. In giving the car an 8.5 out of 10 in the drive and performance category, the magazine shared confidence in the quality of the “refined, compliant ride that isolates its occupants from the effects of rough or potholed roads.”

Ultimately giving the car a score of 9.2 out of 10, the publication cited the impressive brake and well-designed interior, as well as its light steering and sporty feeling. According to the U.S. News and World Report, you can find a Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid for prices starting at $70,580.

Story continues

2024 Mercedes-Benz S580e

Compiling its own list of superior hybrid luxury vehicles, Autoweek ranked the 2024 Mercedes-Benz S580e as the top choice. The publication praised the S-class model as another “showcase of new tech,” highlighting an “all-time great electric-only range of nearly 50 miles” and a powerful ICE engine to provide back-up power on longer trips.

With great power, sometimes comes a great cost. This is definitely the case with the Mercedes-Benz S580e, which is priced at about $128,900. However, the combination of stability, elegant design, and technological innovation make it worth the price.

2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e

Coming in number two on the Autoweek rankings, the BMW X5 xDrive50e offers a midsize luxury SUV with hybridization that provides plenty of power. The publication had high regard for the smooth quality of the ride, while pointing out that the X5 can go for more than 30 miles on electric alone.

Though this car is priced at $73,495, it comes with the quality craftsmanship, from its sleek exterior to its powerful engine, to make the cost more than worth it.

2024 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid

This model lives up to its namesake by being a hot commodity, with Autoweek ranking it as the fourth best luxury hybrid car on the market today. The publication singled out the versatility of the Cayenne’s ride, which can be soft for a smooth, comfortable trip or get firm enough to tackle a back road.

Priced at $93,350, the Cayenne offers all the sleek beauty and excellent craftsmanship of handling a Porsche.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Luxury Hybrid Vehicles That Are Worth the Money