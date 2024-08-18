5 Long Weekend Vacations in the South for Less Than $500

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

When you think of the South you might think of many things — but two of the big ones are charm and hospitality. It’s the perfect place for a vacation, but can it be done on a budget?

Well, GOBankingRates spoke with travel experts to get the low-down on the most fantastic southern spots where you can stretch your dollar without skimping on any of the fun — or the charm or hospitality! Here are five long-weekend vacations in the South for less than $500. When you’re done, check out some off-season vacation packages in the South that cost under $400 per day.

New Orleans: Jazz, History and Beignets

The Big Easy offers a unique blend of culture, history, and cuisine that won’t leave you broke. As far as specifics are concerned, Michael Santiago of RetireGuide.com suggested, “Consider staying in the Garden District or Marigny, where accommodations can average $90 per night. On the other hand, you can choose budget hotels or even a hostel if you’re interested in that experience.”

For sightseeing, “Must-see sites include the French Quarter, Jackson Square, and St. Louis Cathedral. You can also take a walk along the Mississippi River, visit the New Orleans Jazz Museum, or enjoy live music,” Santiago recommended.

Food is a big part of the New Orleans experience, and you can enjoy it on a budget. “For local dishes, try beignets at Café du Monde or po’boys at a local sandwich shop,” he shared.

Savannah, Georgia: Southern Charm on a Shoestring

Savannah’s historic beauty and Southern hospitality make it a perfect budget-friendly destination. “The historic district or adjacent neighborhoods are idyllic and would be a great place to book a budget hotel or Airbnb, which can average about $85 per night,” said Santiago. “However, you can find more affordable options for as little as $53 per night.”

For activities, Santiago has a ton of recommendations. “Take a stroll around Savannah’s historic squares, Forsyth Park, the riverfront, and the many historic Southern homes and churches. For a spooky adventure, visit Bonaventure Cemetery or join a ghost tour.”

Food-wise, Santiago said Savannah has it going on, with indulgent Southern favorites like Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room. And if you want to trim into your budget even more, pack a picnic and head to one of the city’s many gorgeous parks.

Asheville, North Carolina: Mountain Views and Microbrews

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville offers a perfect blend of nature and culture. It’s artsy, it’s gorgeous, and most importantly, it’s within budget.

As far as locations, Santiago said this: “When visiting Asheville, consider staying in downtown or West Asheville, where accommodations can average $90 per night. For a more adventurous and affordable option, you can camp for as low as $30 per night.”

For activities, Santiago loves spending time in the great outdoors. “Explore the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, River Arts District, and the Biltmore Estate (with a gardens-only ticket if you’re sticking to a budget),” he said. “Asheville also offers plenty of live music venues to enjoy.”

Asheville’s food scene is incredibly tasty, but you can enjoy it on a budget. “Asheville is known for its farm-to-table dining, but you can also find affordable options like tacos or a drink at a local brewery,” he said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Nature on a Budget

For nature lovers, an RV trip to the Great Smoky Mountains can be an affordable and unforgettable experience. Maddi Bourgerie, travel expert at RVshare, recommended the Great Smoky Mountains National Park — specifically, the Cades Cove or Elkmont Campgrounds, where gorgeous campsites will set you back only about $25-30 a night.

While there, Bourgerie suggested numerous free activities, including hiking, scenic drives. “Both the Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee National Forest offer numerous hiking trails ranging from easy to challenging. Clingmans Dome, Laurel Falls, and Abrams Falls are must-visit spots.”

She added, “Wildlife Watching at Cades Cove: Drive or bike the loop road early in the morning or late in the evening to spot deer, black bears, and other wildlife.”

Amarillo, Texas: Hidden Gems of the Panhandle

For a unique and affordable getaway, consider Amarillo. Michelle Osborn, travel consultant and owner at Outta Here Travels, said, “Amarillo is a great, affordable long weekend getaway for those who live in the Texas or Oklahoma Panhandle, western Oklahoma, southern Kansas, or eastern New Mexico looking for a more budget-friendly destination.”

Osborn highlighted several unique attractions you’ll only find in this Texas town. She especially loves the iconic Cadillac Ranch, where you can spray paint your name on the cars. For nature lovers, Osborn loves hopping in the car and driving an hour to nearby Palo Duro Canyon, known as the “Grand Canyon of Texas.”

