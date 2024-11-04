5 home upgrades Americans often regret — how many did you fall for?

Personalizing your home is a major benefit of owning your own place. Unfortunately, remodeling can be expensive — sometimes, the costs exceed your project’s original budget.

While some home upgrades pay off both in terms of increasing your enjoyment of your house and your home's value, others become a source of regret. Here are five upgrades many Americans end up wishing they hadn't made.

Don't miss

Accredited investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger — and benefit from regular distributions without lifting a finger. Here’s how

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

1. Adding an in-ground swimming pool

Homeowners who add a pool dream of hot summer days splashing around and soaking up the sun. In the end, however, many pool owners feel like they just installed a money pit.

For one thing, pools have the lowest ROI of any outdoor upgrade, with homeowners typically recovering just 56% of their investment, according to a 2023 survey by the National Association of Realtors.

Pools also cause home insurance premiums to increase by around $50 annually and cost around $1,200 to $1,800 per year to maintain — on top of which, you should budget around $3,000 to $5,000 for repairs and added utility costs. That's a lot of extra expense, especially if you don't use your pool much once your kids grow up or once the novelty wears off.

2. Installing playground equipment

Playground equipment seems like a necessity when you have small children, but it's another "upgrade" many homeowners end up regretting.

Depending on the structure, adding a playset to your backyard costs anywhere from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands. While there's no definitive data on the ROI of swing sets, most realtors agree that while a well-maintained playset can add some value, older or poorly made sets decrease your home's worth.

Other problems with play equipment include higher home insurance costs — or added risk if your swingset is excluded from coverage — as well as ongoing costs of playground maintenance. Of course, your kids will eventually grow up and outgrow the playset, and it may sit there taking up space unless you take it down.

Read more: Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead

Story Continues