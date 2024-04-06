5 Home Items To Avoid Buying at Costco This Spring

snyferok / iStock.com

Spring is here and Costco has you covered — on many items. The warehouse retailer definitely has all the housewares need for spring cleaning, redecorating, entertaining and beyond, but every product isn’t worth your hard-earned money.

From vacuums and bedding to dinnerware and kitchen utensils, Costco is filled with deals on quality home items. However, it’s always wise to read online reviews of these products — when available — so you can find out what other members thought of their purchase.

This is a great way to either affirm your product choice or find out your desired item has left many purchasers disappointed. Here’s a look at five home items currently available at Costco to avoid spending money on.

BIA Cordon Bleu Silhouette Dinnerware Set

Price: $59.99

On the surface, this white porcelain dinnerware set with hand-painted black rim looks stylish and chic. However, it only has a 2.7-star rating — out of a possible five stars — meaning customers aren’t too pleased with their purchase.

The main issue with this BIA 16-piece set is items arriving damaged or defective. Many customers experienced this issue, with some having this problem with several additional replacements.

Since it seems like there’s a good chance your dinnerware set will have pieces that are broken or defective upon arrival, it’s probably best to steer clear of it.

SureFit Stretch Morgan Slipcover

Price: $39.99

Available in blue, brown and grey, for an armchair, loveseat or sofa, this one-piece slipcover looks great on the surface. Unfortunately, reviewers aren’t crazy about the 95% polyester, 5% spandex material.

Nearly 33 reviewers have given this product an average rating of 3.1 stars, with most complaining about the material. Several mentioned dog hair prominently sticking to it, making it a deal breaker.

Botanical Lunasoft Comforter Set

Price: $69.99-$79.99

Crafted with Grace Fur on one side and Lunasoft fabric on the other, this comforter set is adorned with a botanical pattern in warm, neutral tones. Reviewers are split on this machine washable set, which has an average rating of three stars.

One person noted that it seemed more like a blanket than a comforter, while another didn’t understand why everyone wasn’t giving it a five-star rating. Since reviewers are all over the place on this one, it’s probably best to steer clear, unless you can find it in your local Costco and inspect it for yourself.

Tru Cool Side Pillow

Price: $39.99-$49.99

Designed for side sleepers, this Serene® Foam cooling pillow is enhanced with Supportive Air Technology™, to increase support and reduce pressure. The pillow is supposed to offer medium support, but many of the more than 20 reviewers believe otherwise.

Rated 3.2 stars, complaints ranged from the pillow being exceptionally hard to not having the expected cooling effect. Due to the lack of customer satisfaction, it’s probably best to seek out a different pillow.

Midweight Turkish Cotton Towel Sets

Price: $48.99

Available in navy, blue, gray, white, green and tan, these 100% long-staple Turkish cotton bath towels are marketed as soft, breathable and comfortable. Some reviewers were satisfied with their purchase, but the general consensus was largely mixed, with an overall rating of 3.4 stars.

Quality of the towels was the main issue, with reviewers noting that the towels felt thin and lightweight, lacking the ability to absorb much water. If you’re looking for a bath towel with a thick and plush feel, this set might not meet your needs.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Home Items To Avoid Buying at Costco This Spring