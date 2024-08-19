5 Grocery Items That Are Better Deals at Aldi Than at Target or Walmart

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

When it comes to grocery items, Aldi often has the best deals for your budget — even compared with other stores like Target and Walmart. Prices at Aldi are generally set low, largely because of Aldi’s low overhead costs and the fact that 90% of its products are from private brands, which tend to be cheaper than national ones.

This gives Aldi the competitive edge over many other grocery stores, but the selection can be a little limited. That said, you’re bound to find some great deals on those shelves — or in the Weekly Ads section online.

So what are some grocery items that are better deals at Aldi than at Target or Walmart?

Hot Dogs

Price: $1.09

If you’ve thrown a backyard barbecue party this summer, or even if you’ve gone camping and had a bonfire, chances are you’ve picked up a few hot dogs along the way. They’re simple and a great addition to any outdoor cooking session. They also pair well with dishes like macaroni and cheese — when sliced up, of course.

At Aldi, you can get a pack of hot dogs for just over $1. It includes eight hot dogs.

Walmart has a similar pack of hot dogs for $1.18. At Target, one of the cheapest options is a pack of Bar-S classic franks, which is $1.29.

Yogurt

Price: $0.65

Yogurt can be surprisingly expensive, especially if you opt for specialty brands. But since Aldi mostly has private labels, you’re bound to find some savings opportunities here.

Take the Friendly Farms low-fat strawberry yogurt as an example. It’s cheap, so you can get two for just over $1. Or you can stick with just one if you just want a snack. If you do go with two, consider adding granola and berries to make a proper breakfast. Or whip up a smoothie. You can get all the other ingredients you need at Aldi — for a reasonable price.

At Walmart, Yoplait’s original strawberry banana yogurt comes in the same size but costs $0.72. Target also sells Yoplait yogurt in different flavors, but they cost around $0.79 each.

Canned Tuna

Price: $0.59

You might not see major price differences in canned tuna at Walmart and Target, but there’s a decent price drop at Aldi. There, you can get a package of chunk light tuna for less than what you’d find at other stores. It’s inexpensive, flavorful and goes well with salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes.

In comparison, Walmart has Great Value chunk light tuna in water for $0.88. At Target, there’s the Good & Gather chunk light tuna in water for $0.99. These are both store brands, but they’re still more expensive than Aldi’s private label.

Pasta

Price: $0.75

Pasta is a pantry staple in many households. It lasts a long time when properly stored and is versatile enough to work as a base in many savory dishes — from casseroles to pasta salads.

If you use pasta a lot, you’re going to want to find the best deals possible. One option is the Reggano tri-color rotini macaroni at Aldi, which costs well under $1.

A comparable option at Target is the Good & Gather tri-color rotini for $0.99. Walmart sells its own version of the pasta for $0.98.

Spices and Seasonings

Price: Varies

Another kitchen staple is spices and seasonings. The price differences between stores can sometimes be negligible, but the savings can add up.

For example, Aldi sells garlic powder for $0.85 in a 3.12-ounce container. At Walmart, you can get the store-brand spice for $1.12. Target’s generic option costs $1.19.

Better Deals

While you can find many great deals at Aldi, some of which are better than those at Target or Walmart, keep in mind that prices vary by location. You might find that the selection isn’t always the same at different Aldis either, whereas Target and Walmart tend to have a bit more consistency in what they carry.

Still, if you’re willing to go with private-label groceries and don’t mind a bit of searching around, you’re bound to find some better deals at Aldi than anywhere else.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Grocery Items That Are Better Deals at Aldi Than at Target or Walmart