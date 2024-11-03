5 Classic Cars With the Highest Repair Costs

Classic cars are passion projects, symbols of a bygone era and investments that can pay off handsomely — but they often come with hidden costs.

Whether you’re restoring a vintage car as a project or just looking to keep your classic roadworthy, the repair bills can add up fast.

Check Out: 5 Affordable Car Brands That Rarely Need Repairs

Read Next: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

If you’re considering buying one of these five classic cars, be prepared for what you might pay when maintenance time rolls around.

Trending Now:

Jaguar E-Type

Under the hood of this head-turning 1960s icon lies a system with its share of challenges. Jaguar E-Types are known for their complex and often finicky engines, and parts that are both rare and typically expensive.

Rust is the car’s worst enemy, eating away at both body and frame. Whether your car has the straight-six XK or V12 engine, it will need regular maintenance to keep it in good condition. And if the clutch needs to be replaced, that’s the whole engine that needs to come out first!

Trending Now: 10 Undervalued Used Sports Cars You Can Actually Afford, According To Car Expert Doug DeMuro

Ferrari 308

The Ferrari 308 is a favorite among collectors, but maintaining one isn’t for the faint of heart or wallet, as Ferrari parts aren’t cheap, and neither is the labor.

If your car needs repairs, you’ll likely need a specialist Ferrari technician to work on it — something that’s going to be reflected in the cost.

One of the most common major repairs, timing belt replacements, is recommended every 30,000 miles or five years, and can run $3,000 to $5,000 depending on labor rates.

Porsche 911 (Pre-1990s)

The pre-1990s Porsche 911 has cult status among car enthusiasts, but it’s a well-known fact that keeping one in prime condition is costly.

The 911’s air-cooled engine is unique and beloved by enthusiasts, but it’s also prone to oil leaks and requires regular attention. And if you’re looking for a full engine rebuild for a pre-1990s 911, it can cost over $10,000, according to specialist owners’ forums.

Mercedes-Benz 280SL ‘Pagoda’

The Mercedes-Benz 280SL is the definition of timeless elegance, but elegance comes at a cost. The 280SL, often called the “Pagoda,” can require specialized knowledge and parts that aren’t cheap or easy to find.

Electrical and mechanical issues are common, and engine or transmission rebuilds can easily exceed five figures, if they’re needed.