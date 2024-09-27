5 Cities Where Mortgages Are the Easiest To Pay Off

blackCAT / iStock.com

If you’re frustrated by the thought of paying a mortgage for 30 long years, consider buying in a city where homes are affordable enough, and incomes are high enough, to give homeowners a shot at paying off their homes early.

The personal finance site SmartAsset ranked 40 of the largest metro areas in the United States according to where it’s easiest to pay off a home. The cities were ranked based on the principal and interest payments for conventional mortgages issued in 2023, relative to the median incomes of the buyers who purchased homes that year.

Here’s a look at five of the top cities where mortgages are the easiest to pay off, along with current median home prices from Redfin to help you determine affordability based on your own financial situation.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 16.4%

Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,377

Median annual income of new homeowners: $101,000

Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $265,000

Current median home price: $273,500

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.1%

Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,894

Median annual income of new homeowners: $133,000

Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $365,000

Current median home price (Houston): $331,900

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.5%

Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,228

Median annual income of new homeowners: $84,000

Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $225,000

Current median home price (Dearborn): $252,000

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.6%

Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,408

Median annual income of new homeowners: $96,000

Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $265,000

Current median home price (Elyria): $165,000

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.7%

Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,723

Median annual income of new homeowners: $117,000

Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $345,000

Current median home price (New Braunfels): $340,000

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cities Where Mortgages Are the Easiest To Pay Off