5 Cities Where Mortgages Are the Easiest To Pay Off
If you’re frustrated by the thought of paying a mortgage for 30 long years, consider buying in a city where homes are affordable enough, and incomes are high enough, to give homeowners a shot at paying off their homes early.
Be Aware: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025
Try This: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024
The personal finance site SmartAsset ranked 40 of the largest metro areas in the United States according to where it’s easiest to pay off a home. The cities were ranked based on the principal and interest payments for conventional mortgages issued in 2023, relative to the median incomes of the buyers who purchased homes that year.
Here’s a look at five of the top cities where mortgages are the easiest to pay off, along with current median home prices from Redfin to help you determine affordability based on your own financial situation.
Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 16.4%
Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,377
Median annual income of new homeowners: $101,000
Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $265,000
Current median home price: $273,500
Check Out: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.1%
Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,894
Median annual income of new homeowners: $133,000
Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $365,000
Current median home price (Houston): $331,900
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.5%
Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,228
Median annual income of new homeowners: $84,000
Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $225,000
Current median home price (Dearborn): $252,000
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.6%
Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,408
Median annual income of new homeowners: $96,000
Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $265,000
Current median home price (Elyria): $165,000
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
Housing payments as a percent of gross pay: 17.7%
Monthly principal and interest payment: $1,723
Median annual income of new homeowners: $117,000
Median property value of homes purchased with conventional loans: $345,000
Current median home price (New Braunfels): $340,000
More From GOBankingRates
Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years
Here's How To Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cities Where Mortgages Are the Easiest To Pay Off