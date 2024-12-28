5 Cities Where Homes Will Be Total Steals in Two Years

RomanKhomlyak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The median price of existing home sales fell to $426,900 in June 2024, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s $15,600 lower than May 2024’s median home sales price of $442,500 reported by Realtor.com. Cities that experience plummeting home prices consistently provide an opportunity for buyers to purchase homes at rock-bottom prices when the trend continues.

Try This: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Find Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Despite interest rates remaining at historic highs, many metropolitan areas are seeing significant price reductions, offering great deals for homebuyers year after year. These cities are predicted to become a total steal in the next two years.

Also read about various places where houses are suddenly major bargains.

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Miami

YOY price drop: 11.2%

Home sales in Miami have fallen 11.2% year over year (YOY). This can be attributed to declining interest in single-family homes and a surge of condominiums and townhouses coming up in the housing market, according to Realtor.com.

In May 2024, condominiums flooded two-thirds of the market with single-family properties occupying the remaining third. Condo listings have increased since 2023 with many new builds on the market.

The upsurge of condos can be a response to interest rates, as they are priced significantly lower than single-family homes in Florida. This causes the median home listing price to wane, according to Newsweek.

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Read More: If You Live in One of These 20 Housing Markets, Consider Selling While It’s Still Hot

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

YOY price drop: 6.3%

Denver median home sale prices dropped 6.3% to $639,000, surprising many people in the industry as most other Western cities remained relatively stable.

With a robust job market, a walkable downtown, blue skies, and scenic mountain peaks, landing your dream home in the Mile High City at a great price may happen sooner than you think.

Check Out: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping — 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices

benedek / Getty Images

Seattle

YOY price drop: 5.5%

Home sales in Emerald City dipped to $770,00 last month, despite sales peaking in May 2024 as summer came underway. High interest rates have priced many homebuyers out of the market forcing them to relocate to affordable suburbs outside the city limits.

If home prices continue to decline, owning a home in Seattle could be a reality for many in the not so distant future.

peeterv / Getty Images

Kansas City, Missouri

YOY price drop: 4.9%