5 Cities You Should Consider Relocating To After Trump Takes Office

Elections have winners and losers. And that can go for states and cities as well. Although President-elect Trump is known for being unpredictable, he did make a lot of promises on the campaign trail. Many of those made it to the 20-point Agenda 47, his official campaign platform. Some of these policies could have an impact on the job market and opportunities.

Based on a few of those policies, here are five cities that might flourish under his presidency.

San Francisco and New York City

It might seem counterintuitive, but these blue cities might be a good spot to land in the next few years, at least for those in the service industry. No. 6 on Trump’s Agenda 47 promises no taxes on tips, which would greatly benefit every restaurant server and bartender, as well as many other tip-dependent workers. A 2024 CouponBirds survey found that 6 out of 10 service workers rely on tips for 30% or more of their income, and a 2018 National Employment Law Project study found that 58.5% of waiters’ wages come from tips.

Servers might want to check out San Francisco, which has more than 5,000 full-service restaurants. With a population of nearly 4.5 million, San Francisco is No. 1 in restaurants per capita for the entire nation, according to Insider Monkey.

New York City has a stunning 19,550 full-service restaurants, according to Insider Monkey. That makes the Big Apple the big leader in sheer number of eateries, and a decent place for a waiter to find a tax-free tipping job.

Fort Worth, Texas

No. 12 on Agenda 47 is a pledge to “strengthen and modernize our military, making it, without question, the strongest and most powerful in the world.” It sounds like an increase in Department of Defense (DOD) and military hardware spending could occur in the near future.

And that sounds like good news for Fort Worth, Texas, home to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, a unit of Lockheed Martin — which took in an eye-popping $23.4 billion in DOD spending in Texas in 2022, the last year on record, according to 24/7 Wall St. That was more than half the state’s $45.6 billion in DOD contracts, the highest in the nation.

Fort Worth’s Lockheed Martin facility is known for the development and assembly of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, the most advanced multi-role fighter in the world.